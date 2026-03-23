Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 23, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 16

Developer:‌ Bonte Avond

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime has all the markings of a point 'n' click adventure, and it kinda is that, but it's also a boiled down tactical RPG. As Bonnie Bear—who is dressed in a frog suit, for some reason—your objective is to collect lots of different frogs with different traits and abilities, all the better to win the grid-based frog battles. This task is somehow related to Bonnie Bear's greater purpose, which is to show up the local bully. If you like bright colors, uninhibited whimsy, and frogs, it's probably a no-brainer.

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Lost Wiki: Kozlovka

Lost Wiki: Kozlovka - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 20

Developer:‌ yattytheman

In Lost Wiki: Kozlovka you play as a journalist investigating an odd, vaguely supernatural mystery somewhere deep in Eastern Europe. This journalist is not particularly enterprising: their research is conducted entirely on a "Wikipedia-style database", which resembles early GUI operating systems like Apple Lisa and Xerox Star. What ensues is a lot of sifting through information, a lot of connecting of dots, and probably a lot of slightly disturbing "uh huh" moments.

Deadline Delivery

DEADLINE DELIVERY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 17

Developer:‌ Good1 Studios

Here's another of those zany physics-comedy outings in the style of Human Fall Flat and Totally Reliable Delivery Service, though Deadline Delivery definitely looks to have a greater focus on going extremely fast rather than uproariously crashing out. As you can see in the trailer, your delivery truck is fast but dangerously unstable. It's also prone to exploding. Parcels must be delivered anyway, and since you're risking your life you might as well do some very dangerous tricks on the way. This can be played solo or with seven others online.

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Heroes of Science and Fiction

Heroes of Science and Fiction Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 18

Developers:‌ Oxymoron Games



As you can probably gather by its name, Heroes of Science and Fiction is very much indebted to Heroes of Might and Magic and the game's Steam page is very quick to draw those parallels. It's a turn-based strategy just released out of early access, and formerly known as Silence of the Siren. There are five factions, four campaigns and more than 30 skirmish maps, and as far as I plays very much like the classic HoMM games of yore, particularly HoMM 3.

The Coin Game

The Coin Game - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 20

Developer:‌ devotid

This week's oddest game is The Coin Game, which is basically an open world full of more than 50 arcade machines with "realistic physics". I don't mean arcade videogames: there are claw machines, Whac-A-Mole installations, and more in that mould. There are also rollercoasters, go-karts and plenty of other retro-style amusements, all of which sits in a giant '90s style shopping mall. It feels like one of those '90s nostalgia memes come to life. There's a casual sandbox mode where you just wander around sampling the attractions, but there's also—weirdly—a survival mode too.