Exclusive deal: Get Surfshark's unlimited VPN connections for over two years at just $1.78 per month

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Surfshark was already cheap, but every little helps.

Surfshark VPN running on multiple devices, in front of a custom PC Gamer Deals background.
(Image credit: Surfshark)
Surfshark Starter | Two-year subscription + four months free
Save 11%
Surfshark Starter | Two-year subscription + four months free: was $1.99 now $1.78 at get.surfshark.net

For a short time you can save a few dollars on an already-cheap Surfshark Starter sub, which gives you unlimited device connections and some other useful features like its CleanWeb ad and malware blocker.