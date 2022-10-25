FAQs

Does Fanatical have a gift key option? Good news, if you want to spread a bit of gaming joy and gift a game to a loved one, you can gift keys on Fanatical. There are a couple of ways to do this, firstly, you can select the tickbox ‘Gift this Order’ at the checkout, or if you’ve already bought the game and not redeemed the key, you can head to your Fanatical account page, go to the Order History section and select ‘Gift this Order’. Bear in mind you’ll need to know the email address of the person you’re sending it to.

Does Fanatical offer refunds? You can get a refund up to 14 days after you’ve received your order, but only if you haven’t revealed the key. If you want to get a refund for a bundle deal, this is only possible if none of the keys in the bundle has been revealed.

How do I contact Fanatical customer service? To contact the Fanatical customer service team, you must fill out a request form on the website. The request form is quick and easy to do and there’s an option to upload images if you need to add a screenshot.

Is Fanatical legit? Fanatical is legit and all the games are sourced from official publishers. Customers trust Fanatical, the company has over 72,000 reviews on Trustpilot giving it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars!

Does Fanatical have Black Friday deals? We’re happy to say we’ve seen Fanatical Black Friday sales in the past, as well as Fanatical Cyber Monday Flash Deals, which included big price cuts on popular titles and some discounts on pre-releases. With this in mind, we’re hoping to see some more discounts this upcoming Black Friday week, so make sure you check back here on Friday 25 November as we’ll have an up-to-date list of deals you can claim.

Hints and tips

Fanatical coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: You can enjoy a 5% discount on your first order just by signing up for the Fanatical newsletter! Not only will you save some cash, but you’ll also be the first to know about the latest offers, game releases and news.

Shop the Various Deals Sections: One thing you can say for sure about Fanatical is that it's never short of deals! There are loads of ways to check out the latest offers, including Fanatical's 'Game Deals', 'Hot Deals', 'Latest Deals', 'Star Deal' and 'Featured Deals' pages.

Check out Bundles: Buy PC games, books and software in a bundle deal and you can save a bunch of money. On average, Fanatical offers savings of 95% when you buy a bundle. There's even an option to build your own bundle where you can customize your own collection of games!

Seasonal Sales: You'll find sales dotted throughout the year, including seasonal sales like the Fanatical Summer Sale .

You’ll find sales dotted throughout the year, including seasonal sales like the . Student Discount: Students can unwind after a hard day of studying, for less, using the 5% Fanatical student discount code. To redeem the code, head over to the Student Beans website and verify your student status.

How to use Fanatical coupons

Scroll through our list of Fanatical coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest and greatest offers.

Once you’ve found the code you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button which is underneath the offer. This will open a pop-out box with the code, plus it’ll open a tab on the Fanatical website. Click the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box to copy the code.

Now it’s time to do your shopping. Add everything to your cart and head to the checkout page. Once on the checkout page, scroll down until you see the ‘Do you have a coupon code?’ text. Underneath this is a box in which you can paste the code.