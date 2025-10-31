Where to find prickly pears in Arc Raiders

Tracking down a prickly pear in Arc Raiders likely won't prove as difficult as finding lemons and apricots did, but it's still yet another hunt for a random-ass fruit so you can level up your rooster. Not a sentence I expected to write about an extraction shooter, I'll be honest. But what Scrappy wants, Scrappy gets, and in this case, it's six prickly pears.

Your chicken overlord also demands olives, which you can find the same way as lemons and apricots above, and a cat bed . Below, I'll run through where to find prickly pears, as well as your best bet for harvesting enough of the fruit to appease Scrappy.

Arc Raiders prickly pear location

Prickly pears come from cacti, such as the patch in the south of the Buried City (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You can find prickly pears by cacti plants that you see dotted around in Arc Raiders' various regions, but the best location I've found for cacti is in the south of the Buried City, where there's a cactus patch, marked in the screenshot above. Annoyingly, prickly pears seem to randomly spawn around cacti, meaning that, sometimes, you might not even find one.

You'll want to make sure you bring a loadout with a safety pocket as opposed to a free loadout , unless you're really confident in your ability to successfully extract. As long as you have a safety pocket, you can stow any prickly pears you do find in there, so at least you're making progress even if you get gunned down by bots or raiders you attempted to befriend.

Look around the base of each cactus to find any (Image credit: Embark Studios)

It's worth noting that you can find prickly pears in Dam Battlegrounds, as well some of the other game's regions, but the cacti are less consistent in most versus Buried City. I guess, just remember to check around the base of any cacti you spot while running around in case you chance upon the occasional pear to add to the six you need.