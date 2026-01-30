Most materials you need to find for Arc Raiders' new Trophy Display project have relatively specific spots you can search, but getting handfuls of Arc Synthetic Resin requires a bit more luck. Plus, if you're anything like me, you've probably already sold or salvaged any you previously came across, since there's little use for Arc Synthetic Resin outside of the Trophy Display.

So you're not running around like a headless chicken, here's exactly what you need to do to stock up on Arc Synthetic Resin in Arc Raiders. Just make sure you've got a lot of bullets with you.

Where to find Arc Synthetic Resin in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You can find Arc Synthetic Resin as a rare drop from looting Arc enemies such as Wasps and Hornets, with much higher chances on tougher machines like Leapers, Shredders, and Queens. Grab some ammo and get hunting.

You also have a chance to find Arc Synthetic Resin from searching old Arc wrecks, including Baron and Deforester Husks, Arc Couriers, and Arc Probes. With this in mind, the Electromagnetic Storm map condition is a great opportunity to farm Arc Synthetic Resin, since there will be tons of crashed Probes to search, and you can hunt standard Arc machines while you're at it.

As mentioned, despite being a blue, rare item, Arc Synthetic Resin isn't usually that useful: it's a recyclable material, breaking down into a bunch of Plastic Parts, or you can sell it for 1,000 coins. However, you'll need ten Arc Synthetic Resin for the fourth phase (Dominant Dangers) of the new Trophy Display project. In return for delivering this relatively useless item, you'll get a nice Bobcat IV, which is a more than worthwhile trade if you ask me.