Where to find Arc Synthetic Resin in Arc Raiders
Grab all the Synthetic Resin you need for your trophy stand.
Most materials you need to find for Arc Raiders' new Trophy Display project have relatively specific spots you can search, but getting handfuls of Arc Synthetic Resin requires a bit more luck. Plus, if you're anything like me, you've probably already sold or salvaged any you previously came across, since there's little use for Arc Synthetic Resin outside of the Trophy Display.
So you're not running around like a headless chicken, here's exactly what you need to do to stock up on Arc Synthetic Resin in Arc Raiders. Just make sure you've got a lot of bullets with you.
You can find Arc Synthetic Resin as a rare drop from looting Arc enemies such as Wasps and Hornets, with much higher chances on tougher machines like Leapers, Shredders, and Queens. Grab some ammo and get hunting.
You also have a chance to find Arc Synthetic Resin from searching old Arc wrecks, including Baron and Deforester Husks, Arc Couriers, and Arc Probes. With this in mind, the Electromagnetic Storm map condition is a great opportunity to farm Arc Synthetic Resin, since there will be tons of crashed Probes to search, and you can hunt standard Arc machines while you're at it.
As mentioned, despite being a blue, rare item, Arc Synthetic Resin isn't usually that useful: it's a recyclable material, breaking down into a bunch of Plastic Parts, or you can sell it for 1,000 coins. However, you'll need ten Arc Synthetic Resin for the fourth phase (Dominant Dangers) of the new Trophy Display project. In return for delivering this relatively useless item, you'll get a nice Bobcat IV, which is a more than worthwhile trade if you ask me.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
