Collect Cooling Coils to send your raider into retirement.

Arc Raiders Cooling Coil: A player looking at a red locker and other containers inside the Hydroponic Dome Complex.
(Image credit: Embark)

Chances are, you've come across a good few Cooling Coils already in Arc Raiders but simply ignored them since they're not actually all that useful—unless you want to salvage them for springs. Annoyingly, now you need to find four of the buggers to complete the second stage of your second Expedition Project.

Of course, when you need a bunch of a certain item, you can't find any at all. But don't worry, I'll go over all the best places to look for Cooling Coils below so you can move on to the next step.

Where to find Cooling Coils in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2
Arc Raiders Cooling Coil: A map of Dam Battlegrounds with three red ovals highlighting key locations where you can find this material.
(Image credit: Embark)

You have a higher chance of finding Cooling Coils inside Industrial areas, where they often spawn in red lockers, breachable crates, and tool boxes. In my experience, the best place to look for Cooling Coil are on Dam Battlegrounds:

  • Hydroponic Dome Complex
  • Water Treatment Control
  • Power Generation Complex on Dam Battlegrounds

There are plenty of the container types you're looking for inside these areas, so hopefully you get lucky.

(Image credit: Embark)

While I much prefer searching Dam Battlegrounds for Cooling Coil, especially the compact Hydroponic Dome Complex, there are also plenty of Industrial areas on the Spaceport map. There are tons of red lockers on the first and second floors of Rocket Assembly, which is just a short walk south to Container Storage and Vehicle Maintenance, which are also Industrial zones.

As mentioned, Cooling Coils aren't really that useful outside of the Expedition Project, where you'll need to deliver four of them. They're a rare recyclable material, so all they're good for otherwise is breaking down to get six chemicals and two Steel Springs, or sell them for 1,000 coins. Yes, that's basically nothing.

