Where to find Cooling Coils in Arc Raiders
Collect Cooling Coils to send your raider into retirement.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Chances are, you've come across a good few Cooling Coils already in Arc Raiders but simply ignored them since they're not actually all that useful—unless you want to salvage them for springs. Annoyingly, now you need to find four of the buggers to complete the second stage of your second Expedition Project.
Of course, when you need a bunch of a certain item, you can't find any at all. But don't worry, I'll go over all the best places to look for Cooling Coils below so you can move on to the next step.
Where to find Cooling Coils in Arc Raiders
You have a higher chance of finding Cooling Coils inside Industrial areas, where they often spawn in red lockers, breachable crates, and tool boxes. In my experience, the best place to look for Cooling Coil are on Dam Battlegrounds:
- Hydroponic Dome Complex
- Water Treatment Control
- Power Generation Complex on Dam Battlegrounds
There are plenty of the container types you're looking for inside these areas, so hopefully you get lucky.
While I much prefer searching Dam Battlegrounds for Cooling Coil, especially the compact Hydroponic Dome Complex, there are also plenty of Industrial areas on the Spaceport map. There are tons of red lockers on the first and second floors of Rocket Assembly, which is just a short walk south to Container Storage and Vehicle Maintenance, which are also Industrial zones.
As mentioned, Cooling Coils aren't really that useful outside of the Expedition Project, where you'll need to deliver four of them. They're a rare recyclable material, so all they're good for otherwise is breaking down to get six chemicals and two Steel Springs, or sell them for 1,000 coins. Yes, that's basically nothing.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Trials: Three-star this week's Trials
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.