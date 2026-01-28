All materials required to complete the Trophy Display project in Arc Raiders
Create your own Trophy Display to reap the rewards.
The Trophy Display is a new player project in Arc Raiders, added in the Headwinds update. It's a permanent project (no FOMO this time), all about hunting different Arc machines and claiming their parts as trophies. In return for donating robot parts, you'll get blueprints, rare weapons, an emote, and, yes, even a guitar.
So, if you want a display to showcase your mastery over Arc Raiders' machines, you'll need to complete all five stages of the Trophy Display project. I'll go over everything you need to gather below.
All Arc Raiders Trophy Display steps
As mentioned, the Trophy Display project has five steps that you'll need to progress through. However, you can start gathering materials for later stages and store them in your stash until you need them, so it's wise to plan ahead here.
Here are all five stages, their required materials, and the rewards:
Required Item
Where to find it
Reward
3x Rusted Bolts
Mechanical and Industrial areas like Container Storage, Vehicle Maintenance, and Shipping Warehouse in Spaceport
10x Mod Components
15x Pop Trigger
Dropped by Pops, the small white ball enemies that explode
3x Power Rod
15x Tick Pod
Dropped by Ticks, the small spider bots that jump on you
10x Raider Tokens
5x Surveyor Vault
Dropped by Surveyors, the large ball robots, or found in Arc Couriers
1x Light Gun Parts blueprint
Required Item
Where to find it
Reward
10x Spotter Relay
Dropped by Spotters, the drones that accompany Bombardiers. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street
3x Vita Spray
3x Expired Respirator
Found in Medical areas, such as Testing Annex on Dam Battlegrounds or Medical Research on Stella Montis
3x Photoelectric Cloak
20x Wasp Driver
Dropped by Wasps, the smaller attack drones
20x Raider Tokens
15x Hornet Driver
Dropped by Hornets, the larger, more armoured attack drones
1x Vita Shot blueprint
Required Item
Where to find it
Reward
10x Arc Performance Steel
A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative
1x Kinetic Converter
5x Shredder Gyro
Dropped by Shredders, the floating tin can exclusive to Stella Montis
3x Anvil Splitter mod
10x Leaper Pulse Unit
Dropped by Leapers, the large, four-legged robots. The best places to search are Hydroponic Dome Complex, Water Treatment Control elevator, and the Red Lakes Balcony on Dam Battlegrounds
30x Raider Tokens
5x Bastion Cell
Dropped by Bastions, the heavily-armed grey machines often found near the West Hangar, East Hangar, Launch Tower, and Vehicle Maintenance in Spaceport
1x Shotgun Silencer blueprint
Required Item
Where to find it
Reward
10x Arc Synthetic Resin
A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative
1x Bobcat IV
10x Magnetic Accelerator
Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis
5x Wolfpack
8x Rocketeer Driver
Dropped by Rocketeers, the large drones armed with rockets and heavy armour
40x Raider Tokens
3x Queen Reactor
Dropped by Queens, the boss machine found during the Harvester map event
1x Bobcat blueprint
Required Item
Where to find it
Reward
5x Exodus Modules
Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis
2x Snap Hook
3x Geiger Counter
Primarily found in Exodus areas in Stella Montis, such as Assembly
1x Aphelion
8x Bombardier Cell
Dropped by Bombardiers, the large, white machines that fire mortars, accompanied by Spotters. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street
50x Raider Tokens
Dropped by a Matriarch, the boss machine found during the Matriarch map event
1x Snap Hook blueprint
For completing all five stages and finishing the project, you'll also get:
- 1x Howl emote
- 1x Jupiter
- 5x Energy Clip
- 1x Acoustic Guitar
- 300,000 Coins
What's not clear is whether the rewards provided by the Trophy Display project survive the Expedition process. I would assume the answer is no, but given how intense the process to complete it is, that would be frustrating to say the least.
With that in mind, you might want to hold off on completing your project if you're planning on resetting your account soon in the next Expedition, thereby wiping away your hard-earned rewards. 300,000 coins will be much more valuable when you're back to having nothing than now, when you've likely got a stuffed piggy bank.
