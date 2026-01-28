The Trophy Display is a new player project in Arc Raiders, added in the Headwinds update. It's a permanent project (no FOMO this time), all about hunting different Arc machines and claiming their parts as trophies. In return for donating robot parts, you'll get blueprints, rare weapons, an emote, and, yes, even a guitar.

So, if you want a display to showcase your mastery over Arc Raiders' machines, you'll need to complete all five stages of the Trophy Display project. I'll go over everything you need to gather below.

All Arc Raiders Trophy Display steps

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

As mentioned, the Trophy Display project has five steps that you'll need to progress through. However, you can start gathering materials for later stages and store them in your stash until you need them, so it's wise to plan ahead here.

Here are all five stages, their required materials, and the rewards:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Roaming Threats (1/5) Required Item Where to find it Reward 3x Rusted Bolts Mechanical and Industrial areas like Container Storage, Vehicle Maintenance, and Shipping Warehouse in Spaceport 10x Mod Components 15x Pop Trigger Dropped by Pops, the small white ball enemies that explode 3x Power Rod 15x Tick Pod Dropped by Ticks, the small spider bots that jump on you 10x Raider Tokens 5x Surveyor Vault Dropped by Surveyors, the large ball robots, or found in Arc Couriers 1x Light Gun Parts blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally Soaring Menaces (2/5) Required Item Where to find it Reward 10x Spotter Relay Dropped by Spotters, the drones that accompany Bombardiers. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street 3x Vita Spray 3x Expired Respirator Found in Medical areas, such as Testing Annex on Dam Battlegrounds or Medical Research on Stella Montis 3x Photoelectric Cloak 20x Wasp Driver Dropped by Wasps, the smaller attack drones 20x Raider Tokens 15x Hornet Driver Dropped by Hornets, the larger, more armoured attack drones 1x Vita Shot blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ferocious Foes (3/5) Required Item Where to find it Reward 10x Arc Performance Steel A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative 1x Kinetic Converter 5x Shredder Gyro Dropped by Shredders, the floating tin can exclusive to Stella Montis 3x Anvil Splitter mod 10x Leaper Pulse Unit Dropped by Leapers, the large, four-legged robots. The best places to search are Hydroponic Dome Complex, Water Treatment Control elevator, and the Red Lakes Balcony on Dam Battlegrounds 30x Raider Tokens 5x Bastion Cell Dropped by Bastions, the heavily-armed grey machines often found near the West Hangar, East Hangar, Launch Tower, and Vehicle Maintenance in Spaceport 1x Shotgun Silencer blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dominant Dangers (4/5) Required Item Where to find it Reward 10x Arc Synthetic Resin A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative 1x Bobcat IV 10x Magnetic Accelerator Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis 5x Wolfpack 8x Rocketeer Driver Dropped by Rocketeers, the large drones armed with rockets and heavy armour 40x Raider Tokens 3x Queen Reactor Dropped by Queens, the boss machine found during the Harvester map event 1x Bobcat blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally Imposing Behemoths (5/5) Required Item Where to find it Reward 5x Exodus Modules Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis 2x Snap Hook 3x Geiger Counter Primarily found in Exodus areas in Stella Montis, such as Assembly 1x Aphelion 8x Bombardier Cell Dropped by Bombardiers, the large, white machines that fire mortars, accompanied by Spotters. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street 50x Raider Tokens 3x Matriarch Reactor Dropped by a Matriarch, the boss machine found during the Matriarch map event 1x Snap Hook blueprint

For completing all five stages and finishing the project, you'll also get:

1x Howl emote

1x Jupiter

5x Energy Clip

1x Acoustic Guitar

300,000 Coins

What's not clear is whether the rewards provided by the Trophy Display project survive the Expedition process. I would assume the answer is no, but given how intense the process to complete it is, that would be frustrating to say the least.

With that in mind, you might want to hold off on completing your project if you're planning on resetting your account soon in the next Expedition, thereby wiping away your hard-earned rewards. 300,000 coins will be much more valuable when you're back to having nothing than now, when you've likely got a stuffed piggy bank.