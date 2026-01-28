All materials required to complete the Trophy Display project in Arc Raiders

Guides
By published

Create your own Trophy Display to reap the rewards.

Arc Raiders Trophy Display: Key art showing three characters. The one on the left is wearing a blue pincho and holding a pistol ready at their hip. The middle figure is wearing a brown poncho and cowboy hat, facing the camera with a pistol across their chest. On the right is another character in a brown poncho and hat but facing away.
(Image credit: Embark)

The Trophy Display is a new player project in Arc Raiders, added in the Headwinds update. It's a permanent project (no FOMO this time), all about hunting different Arc machines and claiming their parts as trophies. In return for donating robot parts, you'll get blueprints, rare weapons, an emote, and, yes, even a guitar.

So, if you want a display to showcase your mastery over Arc Raiders' machines, you'll need to complete all five stages of the Trophy Display project. I'll go over everything you need to gather below.

All Arc Raiders Trophy Display steps

Image 1 of 2
Arc Raiders Trophy Display: The Roaming Threats phase of the Trophy Display project, showing the required materials and available rewards.
(Image credit: Embark)

As mentioned, the Trophy Display project has five steps that you'll need to progress through. However, you can start gathering materials for later stages and store them in your stash until you need them, so it's wise to plan ahead here.

Here are all five stages, their required materials, and the rewards:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Roaming Threats (1/5)

Required Item

Where to find it

Reward

3x Rusted Bolts

Mechanical and Industrial areas like Container Storage, Vehicle Maintenance, and Shipping Warehouse in Spaceport

10x Mod Components

15x Pop Trigger

Dropped by Pops, the small white ball enemies that explode

3x Power Rod

15x Tick Pod

Dropped by Ticks, the small spider bots that jump on you

10x Raider Tokens

5x Surveyor Vault

Dropped by Surveyors, the large ball robots, or found in Arc Couriers

1x Light Gun Parts blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Soaring Menaces (2/5)

Required Item

Where to find it

Reward

10x Spotter Relay

Dropped by Spotters, the drones that accompany Bombardiers. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street

3x Vita Spray

3x Expired Respirator

Found in Medical areas, such as Testing Annex on Dam Battlegrounds or Medical Research on Stella Montis

3x Photoelectric Cloak

20x Wasp Driver

Dropped by Wasps, the smaller attack drones

20x Raider Tokens

15x Hornet Driver

Dropped by Hornets, the larger, more armoured attack drones

1x Vita Shot blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ferocious Foes (3/5)

Required Item

Where to find it

Reward

10x Arc Performance Steel

A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative

1x Kinetic Converter

5x Shredder Gyro

Dropped by Shredders, the floating tin can exclusive to Stella Montis

3x Anvil Splitter mod

10x Leaper Pulse Unit

Dropped by Leapers, the large, four-legged robots. The best places to search are Hydroponic Dome Complex, Water Treatment Control elevator, and the Red Lakes Balcony on Dam Battlegrounds

30x Raider Tokens

5x Bastion Cell

Dropped by Bastions, the heavily-armed grey machines often found near the West Hangar, East Hangar, Launch Tower, and Vehicle Maintenance in Spaceport

1x Shotgun Silencer blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Dominant Dangers (4/5)

Required Item

Where to find it

Reward

10x Arc Synthetic Resin

A rare material dropped by Arc machines, with tougher robots often being more lucrative

1x Bobcat IV

10x Magnetic Accelerator

Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis

5x Wolfpack

8x Rocketeer Driver

Dropped by Rocketeers, the large drones armed with rockets and heavy armour

40x Raider Tokens

3x Queen Reactor

Dropped by Queens, the boss machine found during the Harvester map event

1x Bobcat blueprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Imposing Behemoths (5/5)

Required Item

Where to find it

Reward

5x Exodus Modules

Primarily found in Exodus areas, like Rocket Assembly in Spaceport, or Assembly area of Stella Montis

2x Snap Hook

3x Geiger Counter

Primarily found in Exodus areas in Stella Montis, such as Assembly

1x Aphelion

8x Bombardier Cell

Dropped by Bombardiers, the large, white machines that fire mortars, accompanied by Spotters. The best map for this is Buried City, where they can spawn at Parking Garage, Marano Park, and Plaza Rosa/Main Street

50x Raider Tokens

3x Matriarch Reactor

Dropped by a Matriarch, the boss machine found during the Matriarch map event

1x Snap Hook blueprint

For completing all five stages and finishing the project, you'll also get:

  • 1x Howl emote
  • 1x Jupiter
  • 5x Energy Clip
  • 1x Acoustic Guitar
  • 300,000 Coins

What's not clear is whether the rewards provided by the Trophy Display project survive the Expedition process. I would assume the answer is no, but given how intense the process to complete it is, that would be frustrating to say the least.

With that in mind, you might want to hold off on completing your project if you're planning on resetting your account soon in the next Expedition, thereby wiping away your hard-earned rewards. 300,000 coins will be much more valuable when you're back to having nothing than now, when you've likely got a stuffed piggy bank.

Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders TrialsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Field Depots

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Trials: Three-star this week's Trials
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.