Arc Raiders' Scrappy might be a rooster, but he sure does demand a lot of items designed for other pets, including a dog collar at level one and now a cat bed. But the demands don't end there, as alongside a cat bed for the level three upgrade, Scrappy will also want prickly pears and olives, the former of which you can actually find quite close by.

Below, I'll go over where you should look to find a cat bed so you can train your trusty scavenger rooster. Just be warned that it's in a pretty dangerous area, so I recommend bringing nothing but a free loadout. You don't want to lose good gear over something like a bed.

Where to find a cat bed in Arc Raiders

You have a chance to find cat beds inside Commercial and Residential areas, so the best places to look are Plaza Rosa, Main Street, Santa Maria Houses, and Piazza Arbutso on the Buried City map. These locations are all next to each other, so just go from building to building, prioritising the shops, searching everything you can.

More specifically, cat beds are often found on the shelves inside the shops, rather than inside a container—though that's also possible if you're searching in residential areas. So, don't overlook any building with signage outside or rows of shelves inside.

While you're in the area, you should also head south, outside of the city, to find cacti that drop prickly pears, another item you'll need to upgrade Scrappy. Then, you should head over to Blue Gate to find olives, where you likely found lemons and apricots for the previous upgrade.