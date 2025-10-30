One of Arc Raiders' best features is your bestest boy Scrappy, a friendly rooster that'll scavenge for crafting materials while you're busy. No matter how good you are, you're bound to run out of items and scrap eventually, so Scrappy's scavenging is invaluable for getting you back on your feet. But to train him for the first time, you'll need to find a dog collar for some reason.

Once you've acquired one, head to Scrappy's collection page on the main menu and select the training option. Each time you level up Scrappy, he'll scrounge more basic crafting materials for you and can even nab a few rare items, too. He's a great ally early on, so why not reward Scrappy by training him? Below, I'll go over where you can find a dog collar to get past the first hurdle, but you'll need different materials for each subsequent upgrade.

Where to find a dog collar in Arc Raiders

You have a chance to find a dog collar almost anywhere on any of the maps, but you'll have the best chance inside any type of container in Residential areas, which you can only find on the Buried City and Spaceport maps. This includes bins, and you can even find them as loose items placed on top of furniture like desks.

Make sure to loot the following locations thoroughly:

Buried City: Grandioso Apartments, Red Tower, and Santa Maria Houses

Grandioso Apartments, Red Tower, and Santa Maria Houses Blue Gate: Raider's Refuge, Village, and Ruined Homestead northwest of Ancient Fort

The dog collar is classed as a rare (blue) recyclable item, so it's very easy to completely overlook it while you're looting. I recommend going to the 'train Scrappy' option and selecting it to track the necessary resources, as this will add a unique diamond icon to the top right of the item card whenever you do eventually find a dog collar, making it slightly easier to notice.

On a similar note, you should also place the dog collar into your safe pocket so it's secure if you get killed or otherwise fail to extract safely.

If this upgrade requirement sounds a little different from what you remember from previous playtests, that's because it is. Previously, you needed a dog collar and a torn blanket, but that's no longer the case in the full release build, making it much easier to nab the first Scrappy upgrade.