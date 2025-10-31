Finding a dog collar to train Scrappy for the first time is already quite a hurdle for most players in Arc Raiders, but that's just the beginning. To upgrade Scrappy to level three, you'll need to find three lemons and three apricots, which are unsurprisingly hard to track down in the post-apocalypse.

While it's a pain to locate these fruits, it's well worth the effort. The higher the level of your resourceful rooster, the more materials he'll passively collect for you. Below, I'll go over where you can find both lemons and apricots to train Scrappy

Where to find lemons and apricots in Arc Raiders

The best place to find lemons and apricots is the Olive Grove on Blue Gate, or the gardens between Library and Town Hall on Buried City. Both of these areas have several fruit trees that can drop either lemons or apricots (or even olives, at least in Blue Gate's Olive Grove). You'll find some fruit on the ground around these trees, but you can also kick the tree to make a couple more drop off.

Just be warned, neither area is particularly safe. While I much prefer Blue Gate's Olive Grove, it seems to attract tons of players, likely also searching for lemons and apricots—still, if you can befriend them and bond over your mutual hunt for fruit, maybe you don't have to kill each other? On the other hand, the garden on Buried City is surrounded by tall buildings and ARC robots, but it is right next to an extraction metro station.

You also have a chance to find both lemons and apricots (and other fruit) inside woven baskets around Residential areas like the Santa Maria Houses area on Buried City.

Importantly, the Lush Blooms modifier can increase your chances of finding lemons, apricots, and other Nature items. So if you see this active on either Buried City or Blue Gate, it's the perfect time for some harvesting.

Lemons and apricots are green, uncommon items, and, being brightly coloured fruit, they're pretty easy to notice when they crop up in container inventories. Still, I recommend tracking these materials by going to the 'train Scrappy' option, since this adds a unique diamond icon to the top right of the item card to make it even easier to notice.

As you should with all vital upgrade or quest items, make sure to store the lemons and/or apricots in your safe pocket, if you have one (free loadouts don't). If you get killed or otherwise fail to extract safely, at least you'll still have these rare items.