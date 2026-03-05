'Begun, the Mushroom Wars have': Bodies are piling up next to shelf fungi in Arc Raiders as players fight for the slim supply of mushrooms

The window has closed for the latest Expedition, and with that, a wave of players start afresh. You know what that means: Scrappy demands another round of tributes. I'm talking prickly pears, lemons and apricots, and worst of all, mushrooms.

While these items were never abundant in Arc Raiders lobbies, they weren't nearly as hard to get a hold of in the past, or at least I don't remember it being so. It's a bloodbath out there right now with players trying to satiate Scrappy's desire for organic matter.

(Image credit: Embark)

"Begun, the Mushroom Wars have," greycolbalt says. "Came across this mass grave when I loaded in late. Scrappy demands sustenance." I count six dead bodies in this image, all surrounding a bunch of mushrooms growing from the trunk of a nearby tree. Perhaps this is the gold that drove these raiders to such atrocities.

I wouldn't be surprised if this was the case—as I said before, organic resources like mushrooms seem to be harder to get a hold of with everyone starting their quests again and the fact that the Lush Bloom map modifier hasn't made an appearance for some time now.

All we've got to work with is modifiers like Cold Snap, Hurricane, Matriarch, Night Raids, or the dreaded Bird City, though this final modifier is surprisingly good, as you can scavenge all sorts of fruit and the occasional mushroom from chimneys. However, no Lush Blooms does mean it's infinitely harder to come across items like mushrooms.

You can find prickly pears by rummaging around cacti, and if you're willing to risk it apricots and lemons can be found in the death square, otherwise known as the Town Hall gardens on Buried City, or in the Olive Grove on Blue Gate. But mushrooms are much harder to find.

The problem with these little myceliums is that they are only found in a couple of places: the Hydroponic Dome on Dam Battlegrounds or on trees south of Little Hangar on Spaceport. I've also seen a couple in dark, dank areas like the new Controlled Access Zone area on Dam. But once they've all been harvested on a map, that's it, unless by some miraculous turn of fate you stumble across a lush basket, though without the Lush Blooms event, your chances are slim.