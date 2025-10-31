How to get Mechanical Components in Arc Raiders
Upgrade to Gunsmith II with these uncommon materials.
Trying to find Mechanical Components might have you a little confused in Arc Raiders, but you should be looking closer to home. There's actually a way to craft these materials rather than having to head Topside and run the gauntlet of robots and loot-hungry humans.
You'll need Mechanical Components to upgrade your Gunsmith to level two, which is something you'll want to get done ASAP, considering your weaponry is the only thing
keeping you alive against Arc Raiders' array of hostile drones of all shapes and sizes. So, here's how to get this crafting material for yourself.
How to get Mechanical Components in Arc Raiders
There are two main ways to get Mechanical Components in Arc Raiders, the first being to build the Refiner in your workshop, which lets you craft them for:
- 7x Metal Parts
- 3x Rubber Parts
Both of these are extremely common materials that you'll find just about everywhere in Arc Raiders, or you can get them by recycling many scrap items you pick up. In fact, Scrappy will even gather them for you.
Speaking of recycling, another way to get Mechanical Components is to recycle weapons, either uncommon (green) rarity weapons like an Arpeggio or an Anvil, or uncommon weapon mods like Extended Light Mag II.
You can also recycle certain upgraded versions of your common weapons, such as a Rattler III, Ferro IV, Stitcher IV, etc. This varies from weapon to weapon, but essentially, whatever tier upgrade costs Mechanical Components to perform, you can then get those components back when you scrap them.
Obviously, this doesn't help you crafting-wise, but if you steal one of these rarities from a dead raider or get it through a mission, you could get components this way, too. I don't recommend scrapping upgraded weapons, though—your best bet for getting these is simply building the Refiner and producing them that way.
