Rustling up a Broken Guidance System in Arc Raiders is one of the final steps in the third Expedition . I can't say I'm too confident in my Raider's chances, though, if we're installing a Broken Guidance System in their transport. Maybe this explains why my last two Raiders haven't returned home yet?

You only need one of these rare industrial items, but you might be struggling to track it down in locations with that tag. It's a bit strange, after all, and only seems to spawn in certain areas.

While there are a couple of locations where you can get the Broken Guidance System, one of them is far better than the other, and seems to spawn this item quite frequently. So, here's where to find it.

How to get a Broken Guidance System in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

While you can get a Broken Guidance System in Stella Montis, in areas like Medical and Assembly, that map can be a bit spicy in terms of PvP, as I'm sure you know. If you ain't a PvP god, you're better off searching in the Hydroponic Dome Complex in Dam Battlegrounds. Weirdly, the Broken Guidance System is a consistent loot item that spawns here.

You'll want to search both the red lockers and the breachable metal crates, since I've found them in both containers in the past and it's where I got mine. Since the Hydroponic Dome Complex is usually a pretty chill area, besides all the Arc and those dreaded new Firefly enemies, that is, you'll be able to loot at your leisure and, fingers crossed, pick one up. Plus, it's close to an extraction lift..

They can appear in both the red lockers and metal breachable crates (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Besides Bombardier Cells, you'll also need Advanced Electrical Components and a few Breathtaking Snowglobes to complete this stage of the third Expedition, the latter definitely being the hardest item to find for this Expedition