How to get Rusted Bolts in Arc Raiders
Gather this material for the first stage of the Trophy Cabinet project.
Finding Rusted Bolts in Arc Raiders is surprisingly tricky. I bet you remember seeing them in loads of places when you weren't actually looking, but now you need some, it's tough to recall where exactly they were—I swear this is always the way with Arc Raiders, as soon as you start looking for something it drops off the face of the earth.
This time, you'll need three Rusted Bolts to complete the first stage of the new Trophy Cabinet project, along with a selection of smaller Arc parts for Pops, Ticks, and Surveyors. Considering you can also get Surveyor Vaults from Arc Couriers, chances are the only thing that might give you trouble is the bolts. So, here are the best places to find Rusted Bolts in Arc Raiders.
Arc Raiders Rusted Bolts location
While the game says that you can find Rusted Bolts in Mechanical and Industrial areas, your best bet is to search in areas that have both tags. The Spaceport, for example, has Container Storage and Vehicle Maintenance in the centre, as well as the Shipping Warehouse in the north, giving you lots of locations to look at with both Industrial and Mechanical. You can sometimes find them loose on shelves in the open in these areas, similar to Rusted Tools.
You could also try Water Treatment Control in west Dam Battlegrounds or the Primary Facility in the centre of the map, under the Control Tower. I personally got mine from the Scrap Yard in the south of Dam Battlegrounds, specifically, by breaching the big vehicles you can find around there.
You can also get them in the containers with ripped open sides that have little drawers you can pull out, such as in the Loading Bay in Stella Montis and lots of other Industrial areas, so keep your eyes peeled for those.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
