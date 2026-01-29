Geiger Counters are already a sought-after item in Arc Raiders, primarily because you can recycle them into Exodus Modules and Batteries. If you're short on change, they're also worth a tasty $3,500 each. The new permanent Trophy Display project has only made them more valuable, since you'll need to deliver three of them to complete the fifth and final stage, Imposing Behemoths.

Unfortunately, this hot item is also really rare, so it's not easy to get your hands on one, let alone three. To help you tick off this requirement, I'll go over the best locations to find Geiger Counters below.

Where to find Geiger Counters in Arc Raiders

Geiger Counters are an epic-quality Exodus material exclusive to Stella Montis. With this in mind, the best place to find Geiger Counters is Assembly (including the Workshops) in the north of Stella Montis. You'll want to check every container you can find, but I've had the most luck in yellow and white tool stands, blue cabinets, filing cabinets, and the breachable server cabinets, which line the walkways and are common inside the surrounding rooms.

Like most other items, you can technically find Geiger Counters outside of Exodus areas; they're just more rare. I recommend checking Medical Research too, since there are lots of tool stands and filing cabinets over here as well. It's also easy to reach from Assembly. Just take one of the two hallways leading south at the west end of the assembly line.

As mentioned, Geiger Counters can be recycled in return for Exodus Modules and Batteries, though you're likely hunting for them just to tick off the final stage of the Trophy Display. I'd recommend you continue to keep your eyes out even once you've finished this project, as Exodus Modules are also hard to find but required for many high-end recipes.

For delivering three Geiger Counters to the Trophy Display project, you'll receive one Aphelion legendary rifle, which usually requires you to kill a Matriarch. That's a pretty sweet reward, even if you're too scared to ever take it into a raid.