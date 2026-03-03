You'll need to track down Advanced Electrical Components for the third Expedition in Arc Raiders . Overall, it's a much easier bunch of resources to grab this time around, but Advanced Electrical Components are one of the trickier asks, especially if you don't have a Level 2 Refiner and just got back from your previous Expedition like I did.

It's a classic case of seeing an item a million times, but forgetting where it actually spawns as soon as someone tells you to find some. So, here are the two best methods for collecting some Advanced Electrical Components.

How to get Advanced Electrical Components in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 You can find Advanced Electrical Components in functioning Arc Probes (Image credit: Embark Studios) You can also craft them with a Level 2 Refiner (Image credit: Embark Studios)

While you can find Advanced Electrical Components in Electrical areas, such as the Power Generation Complex on Dam Battlegrounds, or Fuel Control on Spaceport, these two methods are far more efficient than just hoping they'll drop:

Break open operational Arc Probes Craft them in the Refiner (Level 2)

First off, breaching into working Arc Probes will often get you Advanced Electrical Components, and since there are three compartments to loot on a probe, you can often get quite a lot. Remember, we're talking about functioning Arc Probes, the ones that rocket down from the sky and then take off after a short duration.

These are quite easy to track down since they make a loud resonant pinging sound like a radar. You can also try running the Prospecting Probes map condition, which means there are far more of these guys to crack open.

Your second method is upgrading your Refiner to Level 2 with 3x Toasters , 5x Arc Motion Cores, and 8x Fireball Burners . After that, you can craft Advanced Electrical Components. Each one will cost you:

2x Electrical Components

3x Wires

While both of these materials are easy to get, if you don't already have a Level 2 Refiner, it's probably faster to just keep your eyes peeled for working Arc Probes.