Finding Candleberries in Arc Raiders is surprisingly tough considering they're supposed to be a foragable fruit. Just like when we first had to find lemons and apricots for Scrappy's upgrades, you'll now spot a lot of Raiders running through the snowy wilderness frantically searching bushes.

The only difference here is that staying out in the cold too long can actually kill you if you're not careful. If you are out Candleberry hunting, make sure to bring a safe pocket so you can squirrel away any that you do find. With that in mind, here's how to get Candleberries in Arc Raiders.

How to get Candleberries in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 You can gather Candleberries from green bushes with red berries during Cold Snap (Image credit: Embark Studios) You can also earn them on the Gathering Candleberries reward track (Image credit: Embark Studios)

There are two primary ways you can get Candleberries in Arc Raiders:

Gather them from bushes: Similar to other fruits such as olives, lemons, or apricots, you can gather Candleberries from bushes when the Cold Snap map condition is active. You'll want to look for areas with lots of vegetation, such as the swamp in Dam Battlegrounds, or the west side of the map on the Blue Gate. These bushes are green with red berries, as pictured above. Earn them on the Gathering Candleberries reward track: Similar to the Stella Montis event last month, this new event converts XP you earn into merits, which progress the reward track. You can earn up to 180 Candleberries from the reward track simply by playing the game.

Remember that you also earn a load of merits by delivering resources for the Candleberry Banquet project, which will, in turn, make it easier to get more berries via the Gathering Candleberries reward track. You'll need 20 for the first stage of that, but that's easy enough to cobble together through event rewards and foraging during Cold Snap runs.