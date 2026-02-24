How to get a Comet Igniter in Arc Raiders
Grab this material for the new Weather Monitoring System project.
Finding a Comet Igniter in Arc Raiders is the first challenging step in the Weather Monitoring System project. While the first stage is relatively easy, you'll need one of these new arc materials for the second part. As you might have guessed, it comes from one of the two new enemies that were added in the Shrouded Sky update.
While you're here, you might also want to know how to complete the new Keeping an Eye Out and Stable Housing quests, but either way, here's where to find a Comet Igniter in Arc Raiders and some potential spots one of these enemies can spawn.
How to get a Comet Igniter in Arc Raiders
You get the Comet Igniter item from the new Comet enemy. These big rolling balls are a little similar to Arc Surveyors, except that when they spot you, they'll try to blow you up instead. Though there's no guarantee, you can generally find them out in open areas, versus Pops and Fireballs, who are inside structures.
I found mine in the square north of Plaza Rosa in the Buried City, which is usually a spawning ground for Bastions and Leapers, but all maps have them, and Dam Battlegrounds on the dam itself by the Control Tower is another good potential location. You'll often spot them dropping in from above, so keep an eye out for arc trails in case it's one of them landing. Their explosion is also really loud and fairly distinctive, so you'll be able to tell if one dies nearby.
Comets are easy to recognise because of the single light on the front of them, plus a strip of light running over the top of the ball. Similar to other arc, this will turn yellow and then red when they spot you, and that's when you need to run. Like Arc Surveyors when they try to run you over, Comets will spin up first before rushing at you, then will stop nearby, charge up with a high-pitched whine (the same sound the Leaper makes when it charges a shockwave), and explode in a big AoE. Afterwards, you can loot their parts.
Comets don't always seem to drop an Igniter, and while many think this is bugged, I think it might potentially matter whether you kill them or they kill themselves by exploding, since sometimes they drop just a lootable metal ring, and other times there's a core-like container to loot as well. Sometimes there seems to be another invisible container there that you can't loot, so perhaps they are bugged—we'll know soon enough if that's the case.
Similar to Arc Surveyors, or any other arc, you'll want heavy weapons like a Ferro or an Anvil, or to use grenades like Seekers to quickly deal with them before they get close.
