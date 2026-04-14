It's awfully dark in some of those Windrose caves, and just when I thought I had a handle on surviving the pirate-infested archipelagos, I died one too many times while stocking up on copper. I almost resorted to cranking up my gamma, but remembered I'd unlocked the lantern earlier and just needed a bit of Lamp Oil to use it.

It's an early game item, but since it's tucked away from most of the other recipes, it took me a minute to figure out where and how I was supposed to refuel my lantern. If you're stuck in the same situation I was in with an empty lantern, don't worry. I won't leave you in the dark, and can offer a bit of guidance on how to get Lamp Oil in Windrose.

How to get Lamp Oil

(Image credit: Windrose Crew)

You get Lamp Oil in Windrose by refilling your empty lantern with animal fat at the workbench. You need three chunks of animal fat to refill an empty lantern, so maybe one or two pieces will suffice if you've still got the wee sample Windrose gives you.

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It's not super obvious when you're quickly thumbing through recipes, but if you have some animal fat on hand, just click 'Refill/Repair' at the workbench to top off your lamp's fuel. It's the second tab, not the first. Yeah, I missed it the first time, too.

How to get animal fat in Windrose

If you don't even have the animal fat to burn, you can get it by killing wild Boars and Sows roaming about the islands. I killed tons of other critters while I was out hunting pigs, but never saw animal fat drop from anything else.

After you've geared up a bit, I suggest you set sail for other islands neighboring the beginner zone to the south/southeast. That's where I found Savage Boars and Charging Boars, both of which occasionally drop two or three chunks of animal fat at a time. You'll also need their Rough Hide for crafting damn near everything else in the game, so it's not like this is all for a little light, anyway.

You should also make an extra lamp for your Windrose journey

When it came time to grind more copper, I got sick of constantly heading back to camp to refill my light with Lamp Oil, so I made two more lanterns to take with me. Just the one is fine in the beginning, but once I set sail for other islands, I found myself burning through one or two full lamps in Windrose's bigger caves.