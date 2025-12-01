The Building a Library quest in Arc Raiders is fairly simple, especially as it's confined to one specific building in the Buried City. Speranza's resident explosives peddler, Apollo, asks you to find three books in the city library, namely a detective, romance, and adventure book. The genres don't matter much; you just have to find three specific stands inside the building.

With a metro station right outside (provided it's still open), I'd recommend using a free loadout for this one. Otherwise, here's where to find those three books for the Building a Library quest.

How to complete Building a Library in Arc Raiders

The Library is just north of Marano Park in Buried City (Image credit: Embark Studios)

To start, you'll want to head to the Library in the centre of the Buried City, just at the north end of Marano Park. This area is a little dicey, considering the park is often patrolled by a Bombardier or Bastion, and there's usually a Rocketeer hovering above Marano Station to the west. Still, if you're sneaky and watch out for Arcs you'll be fine.

Deliver three books to Apollo

Image 1 of 6 The first display stand is by the window overlooking the metro entrance in Marano Park (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with it and pick up the book (Image credit: Embark Studios) The second stand is at the top of the stairs in the same room (Image credit: Embark Studios) Again, interact with it and grab the book (Image credit: Embark Studios) The final stand is further along the balcony in the same room (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the stand and stow the final book (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you arrive in the Library, you'll get the objective to find three specific books from three genres: detective, romance, and adventure. Here's the thing, though, the three items you're grabbing are just called 'Library Books' and you get them all from the same room, so it doesn't matter which order you grab them in.

Head to the big room with the windows overlooking the park, and find the window directly overlooking the metro station entrance with a fallen bookcase in front of it. Here, you'll find a small display stand with yellow books you can interact with. This will produce the first book you need, so stow it in your inventory. Now in the same room, climb the stairs on the west side of the room up to the balcony with even more book shelves. At the top, you'll immediately be faced with another display stand with yellow books. Search this and stow the book. The final display stand is further along the balcony to the east side of the room, so continue along it, keeping an eye out for the stand on your left. Rummage through this and grab the final book.

Considering you have to do all this in one round, I wouldn't recommend trying to safe pocket the books, especially as you'll need a higher rarity augment for that, and there's a subway station right next door you can quickly exfil with to deliver the books to Apollo.

The Library usually isn't that busy, unless players are using it as a base to kill the nearby Bastion or Rocketeer. If the park's looking spicy, try taking the metro entrance to the north of the Library instead.