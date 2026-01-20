How to build a teleporter in Hytale
Craft a portal to fast-travel across Orbis.
Getting around Hytale's world of Orbis is a very time-consuming process, what with the lack of proper horse taming. It's made even worse by the fact that you'll be going back and forth between the different zones to harvest materials unique to each region. The solution? Building a teleporter.
You'll need a bunch of random materials to craft both the necessary workbench and the portal itself, and once you've done that, you've still got to configure it correctly. Don't worry though, I'll go over all that below.
How to build a teleporter in Hytale
First things first, you'll need to craft an Arcanist's Workbench, requiring the following materials at a tier two Workbench:
- 10x thorium ingots
- 30x linen scraps
- 20x essence of the void
The Arcanist's Workbench doesn't do much right now since the magic system isn't fully implemented, but it's the home of the teleporter.
Using the Arcanist's Workbench, you'll be able to craft the teleporter item using the following materials:
- 8x azure logs
- 2x azure kelp
- 10x stones (any kind)
And don't worry, crafting one teleporter gives you two gateways, which is all you need to travel between two locations. Of course, you'll need to craft more teleporters if you want to jump between more locations.
How to use a teleporter in Hytale
Two teleporter gateways in hand, all you need to do is place them in the locations you want to travel between and select the target warp (the entrance/exit). So, when you place them, interact with the portal and take note of the warp name (or change it to something more unique) since you'll need to select the target warp for each teleporter. For example, you could place one in your house and one in a faraway biome to cut down on the walk.
Then it's as simple as walking through one portal and popping out the other side. You can change the warp target location at any time if you'd like to fast travel somewhere else or if you make a mistake.
