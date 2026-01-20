I'm no mage or alchemist, but I must admit I'm a bit confused as to why you need azure kelp, of all things, to craft a teleporter in Hytale. Below, I'll go over exactly where you need to look to find azure kelp in your world so you can get to crafting your own time-saving teleporter. You'll likely have a long trek ahead of you, but grabbing some kelp isn't all that tricky once you know where to look.

How to get azure kelp in Hytale

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

The best place to find azure kelp is in bodies of water like lakes and rivers in azure forest biomes found in Emerald Grove, the starting zone. These areas have distinctive blue trees, blueish grass (azure, you could say), and you'll often find lots of small ponds or rivers cutting through them. You can easily spot azure forests on your map, so zoom in to check if there's any water before trekking over.

Search the bodies of water and you should find azure kelp, a bright blue plant that shimmers and often pokes out of the water. Since it's a plant, press F to harvest it. Breaking it with any tool or even your hands drops azure petals, which aren't what you want in this case.

In my experience, there's usually only one or two azure kelp per body of water, so you might have to check out multiple azure forests. Though if you're lucky like me, you can find a large forest with a good ten pools to scavenge.

While you're in the azure forest grabbing kelp, you should also chop down the blue trees to get azure logs. Not only is it a rarer and fancier-looking type of wood, but you'll also need eight azure logs alongside the two azure kelp to craft the teleporter.