Hytale's multiplayer is much less complicated than it looks, though the lack of an option to invite friends right from the main menu doesn't make things obvious when starting out. Nevertheless, you can play the entire game alongside a group of friends, which makes all the difference when you're exploring a fresh world.

Below, I'll go over how to invite friends to your Hytale world. Take note that this is different from hosting a dedicated server; for that, you'll want Hypixel's complicated Hytale server manual, though most players won't ever need to worry about this.

How to play with friends in Hytale

To invite friends and play Hytale multiplayer, the host first needs to setup the world correctly. You need to:

Create a world (yes, as if playing singleplayer) Open the pause menu and select 'online play' Enable the 'allow other players to join' option You can optionally set a password to restrict access to only those with the code, and have it automatically included in your share code Click 'save' to generate a share code (warning: this code includes your IP address, so don't share it with strangers) Copy the share code and send it to your friends

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

Then, you need your friends to use said share code to join your multiplayer world. Those joining need to:

Enter the Server page on the main menu Click 'join via code' in the bottom right corner Paste the share code Enter the server password if one is set by the host and not set to automatically be included in the code Click 'connect' to join the world

Once you've set up the server correctly and your friends have entered the code in the main menu, you should be all good to go. You can enable and disable multiplayer at any point, too, so don't worry if you're a few hours into your world.