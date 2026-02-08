Modders have already put mechs, music boxes, and an 'MMO-style dungeon' in Hytale, impressing Hypixel founder: 'Absolutely crazy talented'

Hytale's been dropping updates faster than I've been able to keep track of, what with the addition of necromancy and flamethrowers, but Hytale's players are keeping a pretty strong pace too. The game already has a whopping 4,000 mods on CurseForge, and it doesn't seem like things are slowing down anytime soon.

Browsing CurseForge you'll see all the givens, like HUD tweaks and the gravity gun from Half-Life, as well as stuff that bridges the gaps left open by incomplete features—you can't tame a horse in vanilla Hytale yet, but mods like Traveling Mounts are a suitable band-aid. There's also all the people pushing the boundaries of what's possible, like the folks who got Hytale running in Hytale and invented Minecraft x Hytale crossplay.

Then there's jaw-dropping projects like Runeteria, which dropped an "MMO-style dungeon" yesterday featuring unique legendary weapons and a custom boss fight. There appear to be piles of lethal goop that will hurt you, which I assume is what they mean by MMO-style. Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme took to X to shout out the ambitious mod: "Absolutely crazy talented team … All of this on their own, I haven’t had the chance to chat with them yet!"

This isn't even the first unique dungeon of its type. A recent community-run Hytale modjam handed second place to a Tron-esque, custom boss dungeon called The Forerunner. First place went to a mod that adds programmable music boxes, and the community favorite added giant mech suits with machine guns and rocket launchers you can pilot in the open world.

The game might be rough—in his impressions, PC Gamer senior editor Christopher Livingston said it "feels pretty good" but "has a long road ahead"—but its modability is certainly a point in its favor. If this is what people can cook up in a few weeks, it's hard to imagine what the long haul will yield.