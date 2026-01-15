Hytale lets you scrape by for a while without demanding any specific logs from its wealth of biomes, but that lax lumberjack approach comes screeching to a halt when you're tasked with finding Azure Logs. The basic crafting rule is no longer "any log will do the trick," and you'll need these specific blue-grained logs for making new equipment upgrades.

The Armorer's Workbench Tier 2 upgrade requires a hefty stack, and even after hours of gathering medium hides for leather, I still hadn't found a single piece. It turned into a whole ordeal—one that's a little embarrassing, in hindsight—though the material's name sort of suggests how to get Azure Logs in Hytale.

How to get Azure Logs in Hytale

Perhaps I should have looked in this extremely blue spot first. (Image credit: Hypixel)

You get Azure Logs in Hytale by cutting down Azure Trees located in the deep blue forests highlighted on your map. While most forests in Zone 1 are overwhelmingly green, you should see a few distinct biomes that stand out on the map (either orange or blue).

When you're in one of those biomes, look for the trees topped with bright blue foliage. A few sneaky green ones occasionally sprout up among all the towering azure trees, so don't panic if you receive a disappointing stack of Oak Logs from one of the trees you down. You're still in the right place, but you may need to inspect the leaves more closely before chopping away.

Or go on a clearcutting spree across the biome, guaranteeing you'll get at least some blue logs.

Azure Log tips and recipes

While any axe should do the trick, I upgraded my workbench and made the Iron Axe my second craft (the first being a pickaxe for more iron, of course). The Iron Axe chops trees faster, but more than anything else, I just appreciate having to repair less. It's certainly not a frivolous waste of resources when you consider how much of Hytale is just… chopping.

While you're in the blue biome I suggest taking stock of the few recipes I've discovered that require Azure Logs, too. It's an extra useful step if your Hytale world seed wasn't very generous with the spawns, and hopefully saves you a trip.

