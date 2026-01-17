Hytale console commands to give yourself any item, teleport around the map, and swap between game modes
Including a list of item IDs to spawn ingots, tools, and other loot.
Whether you're playing alone or managing a server online with friends, tinkering with Hytale console commands takes the charming Minecraft-like sandbox and turns it into the perfect playground for your most creative ideas. They're easy to use, albeit a little hard to parse with so many modes and early access growing pains.
There are no special settings to choose from when creating a world compatible with Hytale's commands. Most work the same way in both Exploration and Creative modes, but some of Hytale's creative inputs aren't useful (or don't fully work) for players seeking a straightforward approach to customization.
This guide is curated with Exploration Mode player in mind. All of my saves start with one of the convenient procgen Exploration worlds, then I toggle Creative Mode on and off with admin permissions. I've got the handy shortcut for that (and more) included in our Hytale console commands listed here.
How to use Hytale console commands
First, set up admin permissions for the server
Hit the 'Enter' key to input console commands using Hytale's in-game chat and give yourself (or other players) admin permissions to unlock access to the complete toolkit. Also watch for any [brackets and placeholder text] to replace with player names or special values.
Commands for admin permissions:
- /op self - Gives or removes the user's admin permissions
- /op add [player name] - Adds specified player admin permissions
- /op remove [player name] - removes specified player admin permissions
Admins can use /help to display references for commands, subcommands, and other parameters.
The best Hytale commands to start your world
Commands for players who just want a little QoL
There's no need to get into the nitty-gritty of Hytale console commands if you just want a few basics for convenience. If you've used /op self and would rather quickly copy and paste from my go-to list of new server commands, then have at it:
- /heal - Refills max stamina and health
- /fillsignature - Refills signature energy gauge
- /memories unlockall - Unlocks all memories
- /tp home - Teleports you home
- /warp set [name] - Places a named warp at your current position
- /warp go [name] - Teleports you to the specified warp
- /warp list - Displays list of all available warps
- /noon - Changes time to midday and pauses it there
Give Item commands for a leisurely start to your world
You can find a list of useful Hytale item IDs for the /give item command from the reference I've made at the bottom of the page. You can also just skip all that and copy from my other premade list as an easy start:
- /give Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt
- /give Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt
- /give Bench_Alchemy
- /give Bench_Arcane
- /give Bench_Memories
- /give Ingredient_Bar_Copper --quantity=100
- /give Ingredient_Bar_Iron --quantity=100
- /give Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt --quantity=100
- /give Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red --quantity=100
Hytale commands for your character
Hytale is still in early access, so some commands are a bit finicky or not very useful without additional context. We haven't added anything here that we haven't tested, and will update this list as we get more experience with Hytale's commands (or as things change between now and launch).
Command
Description
Example
/heal
Restores max stamina and health
/heal
/fillsignature
Fills signature energy gauge
/fillsignature
/leave
Leave a Fragment world
/leave
/unstuck
Teleports user to the top of the world at current position
/unstuck
/inventory backpack --size=[#]
Resizes backpack to specified value
/inventory backpack --size=36
/inventory clear
Removes all items from your inventory
/inventory clear
/inventory see [player]
View another player's inventory
/inventory see SomeGuy
/memories unlockall
Unlocks all Memories
/memories unlockall
/memories clear
Clears all Memories
/memories clear
/kill [player]
Kills a specified player
/kill SomeGuy
/neardeath
Set health to 1
neardeath
/damage [player] --amount=[#]
Deals given amount of damage to player
/damage SomeGuy --amount=20
Hytale commands for admins and server settings
Command
Description
Example
/op self
Gives or removes the user's admin permissions
/op self
/op add [player]
Adds specified player to admin list
/op add SomeGuy
/who
Shows list of everyone online
/who
/whereami [player]
Provides exact coordinate details
/whereami SomeGuy
/whoami [player]
Provides another player's UUID, username, and language
/whoami SomeGuy
/op remove [player]
removes specified player's admin permissions
/op remove SomeGuy
/kick [player]
Disconnects player from the server
/kick SomeGuy
/ban [player] --reason
Ban a player with an optional reason message
/ban SomeGuy --Try being nice
/unban [player]
Unbans a player
/unban SomeGuy
/whitelist list
Displays all whitelisted players
/whitelist list
/whitelist enable
Enables the whitelist
/whitelist enable
/whitelist disable
Disables the whitelist
/whitelist disable
/whitelist add [player]
Add player to the whitelist
/whitelist add SomeGuy
/whitelist remove [player]
Remove player from the whitelist
/whitelist remove SomeGuy
Command
Description
Example
/backup
Creates universe backup
/backup
/stop
Stops the server
/stop
/server dump
Dumps details on server state in .txt document
/server dump
/server gc
Force server to clear memory for data no longer in use
/server gc
/server stats [value]
Provide stats about machine hosting server
/server stats CPU
Hytale commands for teleportation and world settings
Command
Description
Example
/warp set [name]
Sets current position as warp with name entered
/warp set SomeWarp
/warp go [name]
Teleport to specified warp
/warp go SomeWarp
/warp remove [name]
Remove specified warp
/warp remove SomeWarp
/warp list
Displays list of warps
/warp list
/warp reload
Reload warps
/warp reload
/spawn
Teleport to world spawn
/spawn
/tp home
Sends user home
/tp home
/tp [player]
Teleport to specified player
/tp SomeGuy
/tp top
Teleports player to the highest point above them
/tp top
Command
Description
/gamemode creative
Swaps to Creative Mode
/gamemode exploration
Swaps to Exploration Mode
/worldmap reload
Reloads the world map
/worldmap discover
Discover all zones on the world map
/worldmap undiscover
Undiscover all zones on the world map
/worldmap clearmarkers
Clears all world map markers
Command
Description
/time dawn
Sets time to dawn
/time midday
Sets time to midday
/time dusk
Sets time to dusk
/time midnight
Sets time to midnight
/noon
Sets time to midday and pauses the world world
/weather reset
Resets weather to default
Hytale Give Item commands
Use Give Item commands to spawn tools and materials
Is it really the true console command experience without the ability to drown yourself in limitless ore, ingots, or other rare goodies? Absolutely not. The Hytale Give Item command works like most, and requires you know the desired item's ID to make it work. Keep scrolling for a list of item IDs.
- /give [item ID]
- /give Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron
- /give [item ID] --quantity=[#]
- /give Ore_Copper --quantity=20
- /give [player] [item ID] --quantity=[#]
- /give SomeGuy Ingredient_Stick --quantity=10
Hytale Item IDs
This isn't a complete list of Hytale Item IDs, but I've included most materials you'll need for common crafting recipes plus all of the benches and tools for handy reference. You can also check out our best Hytale mods list for more on helpful tools that display item IDs all in one easy-to-use window.
Ore_[value]
Ore_Copper
Ore_Iron
Ore_Silver
Ore_Gold
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Ore_Silver
Ore_Cobalt
Ore_Thorium
Ore_Mithril
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Ore_Adamantite
Ore_Onyxium
Ore_Prisma
|Row 2 - Cell 4
Ingredient_
Ingredient_Bar_Copper
Ingredient_Bar_Iron
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Ingredient_Bar_Bronze
Ingredient_Bar_Gold
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Ingredient_Bar_Silver
Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Ingredient_Bar_Mithril
Ingredient_Bar_Adamantite
|Row 4 - Cell 0
Ingredient_Bar_Onyxium
Ingredient_Bar_Prisma
Rock_
Rock_Gem_Emerald
Rock_Gem_Ruby
Rock_Gem_Sapphire
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Rock_Gem_Topaz
Rock_Gem_Voidstone
Rock_Gem_Zephyr
Wood_
Wood_Azure_Trunk
Wood_Birch_Trunk
Wood_Beech_Trunk
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Wood_Cedar_Trunk
Wood_Oak_Trunk
Wood_Redwood_Trunk
Plants_
Plants_Seeds_Carrot
Plants_Seeds_Corn
Plants_Seeds_Cotton
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Plants_Seeds_Lettuce
Plants_Seeds_Maple
Plants_Seeds_Pumpkin
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Plants_Seeds_Tomato
Plants_Seeds_Turnip
Plants_Seeds_Wheat
Plant_
Plant_Fruit_Apple
Plant_Fruit_Azure
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red
Plant_Fruit_Pinkberry
Ingredient_
Ingredient_Stick
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Ingredient_Fibre
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Tool_
Tool_Pickaxe_Copper
Tool_Pickaxe_Iron
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt
Tool_Pickaxe_Thorium
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Tool_Pickaxe_Mithril
Tool_Pickaxe_Adamantite
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Tool_Pickaxe_Onyxium
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Tool_
Tool_Hatchet_Copper
Tool_Hatchet_Iron
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt
Tool_Hatchet_Thorium
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Tool_Hatchet_Mithril
Tool_Hatchet_Adamantite
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Tool_Hatchet_Onyxium
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Tool_
Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron
Tool_Watering_Can
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Tool_Shears_Basic
Tool_Shovel_Iron
Bench_
Bench_Alchemy
Bench_Arcane
Bench_Armour
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Bench_Builders
Bench_Cooking
Bench_Farming
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Bench_Furnace
Bench_Furniture
Bench_Salvage
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Bench_Tannery
Bench_Weapon
Bench_WorkBench
|Row 4 - Cell 0
Bench_Trough
Bench_Memories
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 0
Vehicle_Wood_Boat
Rail_Kart
|Row 5 - Cell 3
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
