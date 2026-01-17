Hytale console commands to give yourself any item, teleport around the map, and swap between game modes

Whether you're playing alone or managing a server online with friends, tinkering with Hytale console commands takes the charming Minecraft-like sandbox and turns it into the perfect playground for your most creative ideas. They're easy to use, albeit a little hard to parse with so many modes and early access growing pains.

There are no special settings to choose from when creating a world compatible with Hytale's commands. Most work the same way in both Exploration and Creative modes, but some of Hytale's creative inputs aren't useful (or don't fully work) for players seeking a straightforward approach to customization.

This guide is curated with Exploration Mode player in mind. All of my saves start with one of the convenient procgen Exploration worlds, then I toggle Creative Mode on and off with admin permissions. I've got the handy shortcut for that (and more) included in our Hytale console commands listed here.

How to use Hytale console commands

First, set up admin permissions for the server

Hit the 'Enter' key to input console commands using Hytale's in-game chat and give yourself (or other players) admin permissions to unlock access to the complete toolkit. Also watch for any [brackets and placeholder text] to replace with player names or special values.

Commands for admin permissions:

/op self - Gives or removes the user's admin permissions

- Gives or removes the user's admin permissions /op add [player name] - Adds specified player admin permissions

- Adds specified player admin permissions /op remove [player name] - removes specified player admin permissions

Admins can use /help to display references for commands, subcommands, and other parameters.

The best Hytale commands to start your world

Commands for players who just want a little QoL

There's no need to get into the nitty-gritty of Hytale console commands if you just want a few basics for convenience. If you've used /op self and would rather quickly copy and paste from my go-to list of new server commands, then have at it:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

/heal - Refills max stamina and health

- Refills max stamina and health /fillsignature - Refills signature energy gauge

- Refills signature energy gauge /memories unlockall - Unlocks all memories

- Unlocks all memories /tp home - Teleports you home

- Teleports you home /warp set [name] - Places a named warp at your current position

- Places a named warp at your current position /warp go [name] - Teleports you to the specified warp

- Teleports you to the specified warp /warp list - Displays list of all available warps

- Displays list of all available warps /noon - Changes time to midday and pauses it there

Give Item commands for a leisurely start to your world

You can find a list of useful Hytale item IDs for the /give item command from the reference I've made at the bottom of the page. You can also just skip all that and copy from my other premade list as an easy start:

/give Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt

/give Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt

/give Bench_Alchemy

/give Bench_Arcane

/give Bench_Memories

/give Ingredient_Bar_Copper --quantity=100

/give Ingredient_Bar_Iron --quantity=100

/give Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt --quantity=100

/give Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red --quantity=100

Hytale commands for your character

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Character-related commands Command Description Example /heal Restores max stamina and health /heal /fillsignature Fills signature energy gauge /fillsignature /leave Leave a Fragment world /leave /unstuck Teleports user to the top of the world at current position /unstuck /inventory backpack --size=[#] Resizes backpack to specified value /inventory backpack --size=36 /inventory clear Removes all items from your inventory /inventory clear /inventory see [player] View another player's inventory /inventory see SomeGuy /memories unlockall Unlocks all Memories /memories unlockall /memories clear Clears all Memories /memories clear /kill [player] Kills a specified player /kill SomeGuy /neardeath Set health to 1 neardeath /damage [player] --amount=[#] Deals given amount of damage to player /damage SomeGuy --amount=20

Hytale commands for admins and server settings

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Admin commands and player management Command Description Example /op self Gives or removes the user's admin permissions /op self /op add [player] Adds specified player to admin list /op add SomeGuy /who Shows list of everyone online /who /whereami [player] Provides exact coordinate details /whereami SomeGuy /whoami [player] Provides another player's UUID, username, and language /whoami SomeGuy /op remove [player] removes specified player's admin permissions /op remove SomeGuy /kick [player] Disconnects player from the server /kick SomeGuy /ban [player] --reason Ban a player with an optional reason message /ban SomeGuy --Try being nice /unban [player] Unbans a player /unban SomeGuy /whitelist list Displays all whitelisted players /whitelist list /whitelist enable Enables the whitelist /whitelist enable /whitelist disable Disables the whitelist /whitelist disable /whitelist add [player] Add player to the whitelist /whitelist add SomeGuy /whitelist remove [player] Remove player from the whitelist /whitelist remove SomeGuy

Swipe to scroll horizontally Server management and reporting Command Description Example /backup Creates universe backup /backup /stop Stops the server /stop /server dump Dumps details on server state in .txt document /server dump /server gc Force server to clear memory for data no longer in use /server gc /server stats [value] Provide stats about machine hosting server /server stats CPU

/server stats memory

/server stats GPU

Hytale commands for teleportation and world settings

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teleport commands Command Description Example /warp set [name] Sets current position as warp with name entered /warp set SomeWarp /warp go [name] Teleport to specified warp /warp go SomeWarp /warp remove [name] Remove specified warp /warp remove SomeWarp /warp list Displays list of warps /warp list /warp reload Reload warps /warp reload /spawn Teleport to world spawn /spawn /tp home Sends user home /tp home /tp [player] Teleport to specified player /tp SomeGuy /tp top Teleports player to the highest point above them /tp top

Swipe to scroll horizontally World map commands Command Description /gamemode creative Swaps to Creative Mode /gamemode exploration Swaps to Exploration Mode /worldmap reload Reloads the world map /worldmap discover Discover all zones on the world map /worldmap undiscover Undiscover all zones on the world map /worldmap clearmarkers Clears all world map markers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and weather commands Command Description /time dawn Sets time to dawn /time midday Sets time to midday /time dusk Sets time to dusk /time midnight Sets time to midnight /noon Sets time to midday and pauses the world world /weather reset Resets weather to default

Hytale Give Item commands

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Is it really the true console command experience without the ability to drown yourself in limitless ore, ingots, or other rare goodies? Absolutely not. The Hytale Give Item command works like most, and requires you know the desired item's ID to make it work. Keep scrolling for a list of item IDs.

/give [item ID] /give Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron

/give [item ID] --quantity=[#] /give Ore_Copper --quantity=20

/give [player] [item ID] --quantity=[#] /give SomeGuy Ingredient_Stick --quantity=10



Hytale Item IDs

(Image credit: Hypixel)

This isn't a complete list of Hytale Item IDs, but I've included most materials you'll need for common crafting recipes plus all of the benches and tools for handy reference. You can also check out our best Hytale mods list for more on helpful tools that display item IDs all in one easy-to-use window.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Raw ore Item IDs Ore_[value] Ore_Copper Ore_Iron Ore_Silver Ore_Gold Row 1 - Cell 0 Ore_Silver Ore_Cobalt Ore_Thorium Ore_Mithril Row 2 - Cell 0 Ore_Adamantite Ore_Onyxium Ore_Prisma Row 2 - Cell 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingot Item IDs Ingredient_

Bar_[value] Ingredient_Bar_Copper Ingredient_Bar_Iron Row 1 - Cell 0 Ingredient_Bar_Bronze Ingredient_Bar_Gold Row 2 - Cell 0 Ingredient_Bar_Silver Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt Row 3 - Cell 0 Ingredient_Bar_Mithril Ingredient_Bar_Adamantite Row 4 - Cell 0 Ingredient_Bar_Onyxium Ingredient_Bar_Prisma

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gem item IDs Rock_

Gem_[value] Rock_Gem_Emerald Rock_Gem_Ruby Rock_Gem_Sapphire Row 1 - Cell 0 Rock_Gem_Topaz Rock_Gem_Voidstone Rock_Gem_Zephyr

Swipe to scroll horizontally Log item IDs Wood_

[value]_Trunk Wood_Azure_Trunk Wood_Birch_Trunk Wood_Beech_Trunk Row 1 - Cell 0 Wood_Cedar_Trunk Wood_Oak_Trunk Wood_Redwood_Trunk

Swipe to scroll horizontally Seed item IDs Plants_

Seeds_[value] Plants_Seeds_Carrot Plants_Seeds_Corn Plants_Seeds_Cotton Row 1 - Cell 0 Plants_Seeds_Lettuce Plants_Seeds_Maple Plants_Seeds_Pumpkin Row 2 - Cell 0 Plants_Seeds_Tomato Plants_Seeds_Turnip Plants_Seeds_Wheat

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fruit item IDs Plant_

Fruit_[value] Plant_Fruit_Apple Plant_Fruit_Azure Row 1 - Cell 0 Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red Plant_Fruit_Pinkberry

Swipe to scroll horizontally Raw material item IDs Ingredient_

[value] Ingredient_Stick Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 0 Ingredient_Fibre Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pickaxe item IDs Tool_

Pickaxe_[value] Tool_Pickaxe_Copper Tool_Pickaxe_Iron Row 1 - Cell 0 Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt Tool_Pickaxe_Thorium Row 2 - Cell 0 Tool_Pickaxe_Mithril Tool_Pickaxe_Adamantite Row 3 - Cell 0 Tool_Pickaxe_Onyxium Row 3 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hatchet item IDs Tool_

Hatchet_[value] Tool_Hatchet_Copper Tool_Hatchet_Iron Row 1 - Cell 0 Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt Tool_Hatchet_Thorium Row 2 - Cell 0 Tool_Hatchet_Mithril Tool_Hatchet_Adamantite Row 3 - Cell 0 Tool_Hatchet_Onyxium Row 3 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Other tool item IDs Tool_

[value] Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron Tool_Watering_Can Row 1 - Cell 0 Tool_Shears_Basic Tool_Shovel_Iron