Hytale console commands to give yourself any item, teleport around the map, and swap between game modes

Including a list of item IDs to spawn ingots, tools, and other loot.

Hytale Kweebec NPC selling eggplants
(Image credit: Hypixel)
Whether you're playing alone or managing a server online with friends, tinkering with Hytale console commands takes the charming Minecraft-like sandbox and turns it into the perfect playground for your most creative ideas. They're easy to use, albeit a little hard to parse with so many modes and early access growing pains.

There are no special settings to choose from when creating a world compatible with Hytale's commands. Most work the same way in both Exploration and Creative modes, but some of Hytale's creative inputs aren't useful (or don't fully work) for players seeking a straightforward approach to customization.

How to use Hytale console commands

(Image credit: Hypixel)

First, set up admin permissions for the server

Hit the 'Enter' key to input console commands using Hytale's in-game chat and give yourself (or other players) admin permissions to unlock access to the complete toolkit. Also watch for any [brackets and placeholder text] to replace with player names or special values.

Commands for admin permissions:

  • /op self - Gives or removes the user's admin permissions
  • /op add [player name] - Adds specified player admin permissions
  • /op remove [player name] - removes specified player admin permissions

Admins can use /help to display references for commands, subcommands, and other parameters.

The best Hytale commands to start your world

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Commands for players who just want a little QoL

There's no need to get into the nitty-gritty of Hytale console commands if you just want a few basics for convenience. If you've used /op self and would rather quickly copy and paste from my go-to list of new server commands, then have at it:

  • /heal - Refills max stamina and health
  • /fillsignature - Refills signature energy gauge
  • /memories unlockall - Unlocks all memories
  • /tp home - Teleports you home
  • /warp set [name] - Places a named warp at your current position
  • /warp go [name] - Teleports you to the specified warp
  • /warp list - Displays list of all available warps
  • /noon - Changes time to midday and pauses it there

Give Item commands for a leisurely start to your world

You can find a list of useful Hytale item IDs for the /give item command from the reference I've made at the bottom of the page. You can also just skip all that and copy from my other premade list as an easy start:

  • /give Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt
  • /give Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt
  • /give Bench_Alchemy
  • /give Bench_Arcane
  • /give Bench_Memories
  • /give Ingredient_Bar_Copper --quantity=100
  • /give Ingredient_Bar_Iron --quantity=100
  • /give Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt --quantity=100
  • /give Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red --quantity=100

Hytale commands for your character

A Hytale player standing inside an old wooden tavern

(Image credit: Hypixel)
Recent updates

Hytale is still in early access, so some commands are a bit finicky or not very useful without additional context. We haven't added anything here that we haven't tested, and will update this list as we get more experience with Hytale's commands (or as things change between now and launch).

Character-related commands

Command

Description

Example

/heal

Restores max stamina and health

/heal

/fillsignature

Fills signature energy gauge

/fillsignature

/leave

Leave a Fragment world

/leave

/unstuck

Teleports user to the top of the world at current position

/unstuck

/inventory backpack --size=[#]

Resizes backpack to specified value

/inventory backpack --size=36

/inventory clear

Removes all items from your inventory

/inventory clear

/inventory see [player]

View another player's inventory

/inventory see SomeGuy

/memories unlockall

Unlocks all Memories

/memories unlockall

/memories clear

Clears all Memories

/memories clear

/kill [player]

Kills a specified player

/kill SomeGuy

/neardeath

Set health to 1

neardeath

/damage [player] --amount=[#]

Deals given amount of damage to player

/damage SomeGuy --amount=20

Hytale commands for admins and server settings

A Hytale player character holding a shield and axe standing in front of some of the blue trees to cut down for Azure Logs.

(Image credit: Hypixel)
Admin commands and player management

Command

Description

Example

/op self

Gives or removes the user's admin permissions

/op self

/op add [player]

Adds specified player to admin list

/op add SomeGuy

/who

Shows list of everyone online

/who

/whereami [player]

Provides exact coordinate details

/whereami SomeGuy

/whoami [player]

Provides another player's UUID, username, and language

/whoami SomeGuy

/op remove [player]

removes specified player's admin permissions

/op remove SomeGuy

/kick [player]

Disconnects player from the server

/kick SomeGuy

/ban [player] --reason

Ban a player with an optional reason message

/ban SomeGuy --Try being nice

/unban [player]

Unbans a player

/unban SomeGuy

/whitelist list

Displays all whitelisted players

/whitelist list

/whitelist enable

Enables the whitelist

/whitelist enable

/whitelist disable

Disables the whitelist

/whitelist disable

/whitelist add [player]

Add player to the whitelist

/whitelist add SomeGuy

/whitelist remove [player]

Remove player from the whitelist

/whitelist remove SomeGuy

Server management and reporting

Command

Description

Example

/backup

Creates universe backup

/backup

/stop

Stops the server

/stop

/server dump

Dumps details on server state in .txt document

/server dump

/server gc

Force server to clear memory for data no longer in use

/server gc

/server stats [value]

Provide stats about machine hosting server

/server stats CPU
/server stats memory
/server stats GPU

Hytale commands for teleportation and world settings

A Hytale player holding a pickaxe in front of their playermade tavern

(Image credit: Hypixel)
Teleport commands

Command

Description

Example

/warp set [name]

Sets current position as warp with name entered

/warp set SomeWarp

/warp go [name]

Teleport to specified warp

/warp go SomeWarp

/warp remove [name]

Remove specified warp

/warp remove SomeWarp

/warp list

Displays list of warps

/warp list

/warp reload

Reload warps

/warp reload

/spawn

Teleport to world spawn

/spawn

/tp home

Sends user home

/tp home

/tp [player]

Teleport to specified player

/tp SomeGuy

/tp top

Teleports player to the highest point above them

/tp top

World map commands

Command

Description

/gamemode creative

Swaps to Creative Mode

/gamemode exploration

Swaps to Exploration Mode

/worldmap reload

Reloads the world map

/worldmap discover

Discover all zones on the world map

/worldmap undiscover

Undiscover all zones on the world map

/worldmap clearmarkers

Clears all world map markers

Time and weather commands

Command

Description

/time dawn

Sets time to dawn

/time midday

Sets time to midday

/time dusk

Sets time to dusk

/time midnight

Sets time to midnight

/noon

Sets time to midday and pauses the world world

/weather reset

Resets weather to default

Hytale Give Item commands

Hytale Memories: A third-person screenshot of a character wearing armour and holding a torch standing in front of a large blue portal in a ruin.

(Image credit: Hypixel)

Use Give Item commands to spawn tools and materials

Is it really the true console command experience without the ability to drown yourself in limitless ore, ingots, or other rare goodies? Absolutely not. The Hytale Give Item command works like most, and requires you know the desired item's ID to make it work. Keep scrolling for a list of item IDs.

  • /give [item ID]
    • /give Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron
  • /give [item ID] --quantity=[#]
    • /give Ore_Copper --quantity=20
  • /give [player] [item ID] --quantity=[#]
    • /give SomeGuy Ingredient_Stick --quantity=10

Hytale Item IDs

The inside of a Hytale home made with console commands in creative mode

(Image credit: Hypixel)

This isn't a complete list of Hytale Item IDs, but I've included most materials you'll need for common crafting recipes plus all of the benches and tools for handy reference. You can also check out our best Hytale mods list for more on helpful tools that display item IDs all in one easy-to-use window.

Raw ore Item IDs

Ore_[value]

Ore_Copper

Ore_Iron

Ore_Silver

Ore_Gold

Ore_Silver

Ore_Cobalt

Ore_Thorium

Ore_Mithril

Ore_Adamantite

Ore_Onyxium

Ore_Prisma

Ingot Item IDs

Ingredient_
Bar_[value]

Ingredient_Bar_Copper

Ingredient_Bar_Iron

Ingredient_Bar_Bronze

Ingredient_Bar_Gold

Ingredient_Bar_Silver

Ingredient_Bar_Cobalt

Ingredient_Bar_Mithril

Ingredient_Bar_Adamantite

Ingredient_Bar_Onyxium

Ingredient_Bar_Prisma

Gem item IDs

Rock_
Gem_[value]

Rock_Gem_Emerald

Rock_Gem_Ruby

Rock_Gem_Sapphire

Rock_Gem_Topaz

Rock_Gem_Voidstone

Rock_Gem_Zephyr

Log item IDs

Wood_
[value]_Trunk

Wood_Azure_Trunk

Wood_Birch_Trunk

Wood_Beech_Trunk

Wood_Cedar_Trunk

Wood_Oak_Trunk

Wood_Redwood_Trunk

Seed item IDs

Plants_
Seeds_[value]

Plants_Seeds_Carrot

Plants_Seeds_Corn

Plants_Seeds_Cotton

Plants_Seeds_Lettuce

Plants_Seeds_Maple

Plants_Seeds_Pumpkin

Plants_Seeds_Tomato

Plants_Seeds_Turnip

Plants_Seeds_Wheat

Fruit item IDs

Plant_
Fruit_[value]

Plant_Fruit_Apple

Plant_Fruit_Azure

Plant_Fruit_Berries_Red

Plant_Fruit_Pinkberry

Raw material item IDs

Ingredient_
[value]

Ingredient_Stick

Ingredient_Fibre

Pickaxe item IDs

Tool_
Pickaxe_[value]

Tool_Pickaxe_Copper

Tool_Pickaxe_Iron

Tool_Pickaxe_Cobalt

Tool_Pickaxe_Thorium

Tool_Pickaxe_Mithril

Tool_Pickaxe_Adamantite

Tool_Pickaxe_Onyxium

Hatchet item IDs

Tool_
Hatchet_[value]

Tool_Hatchet_Copper

Tool_Hatchet_Iron

Tool_Hatchet_Cobalt

Tool_Hatchet_Thorium

Tool_Hatchet_Mithril

Tool_Hatchet_Adamantite

Tool_Hatchet_Onyxium

Other tool item IDs

Tool_
[value]

Tool_Repair_Kit_Iron

Tool_Watering_Can

Tool_Shears_Basic

Tool_Shovel_Iron

Crafting bench and other station item IDs

Bench_
[value]

Bench_Alchemy

Bench_Arcane

Bench_Armour

Bench_Builders

Bench_Cooking

Bench_Farming

Bench_Furnace

Bench_Furniture

Bench_Salvage

Bench_Tannery

Bench_Weapon

Bench_WorkBench

Bench_Trough

Bench_Memories

Vehicle_Wood_Boat

Rail_Kart

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

