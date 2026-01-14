Hytale Memories explained
Journey to the Forgotten Temple and unlock Memories.
One of Hytale's primary progression systems, at least as it stands in early access, are Memories. This is effectively a bestiary, taking note of every mob you stumble across as you explore, whether they're a peaceful farm animal or a disgusting floating eyeball.
However, you won't have access to Memories immediately. You've no doubt seen the prompt in the inventory screen to 'find the Forgotten Temple'—yeah, that's for the Memories. Since it's a progression system based on exploration, I recommend you unlock it as soon as you can, so here's what you need to do.
How to unlock Memories at the Forgotten Temple in Hytale
First you have to unlock the Memory system, which requires you to find the Forgotten Temple. There are multiple dotted around the map, but in my experience, there should be a Forgotten Temple near where you first spawn, which will be marked on your map with a portal icon.
Head inside the building and take the stairs down behind the altar, where you'll find an earthen golem guarding a portal. The golem is easy enough to kill with copper weapons and armour, but if you don't have them, you can actually just run right past it and into the portal. In fact, the golem respawns each time you return to the Forgotten Temple, so you'll get used to avoiding them.
Enter the blue portal to be taken to the Edge of the Echo, a small, entirely peaceful temple (it's like paradise, really). Walk straight ahead and you'll find a totem that you can interact with, unlocking the Memories mechanic.
How to record Memories in Hytale
Once you've unlocked Memories in the Forgotten Temple, any creature you come across will be marked as discovered—you'll get a prompt in the bottom right when you're close enough to a new mob to trigger it, whether hostile or not. Importantly, this isn't retroactive, so it'll start out blank even if you've technically seen a few mobs already.
There are 240 entries to collect in total (right now, at least), but the first thing you should do is run around the Forgotten Temple since there are tons of animals nearby, including birds, fish, and deer, that'll give you a head start.
Discovered Memory entries aren't automatically recorded at the totem. What this means is you'll have to return to the Forgotten Temple every so often to add your recent discoveries to your collection.
All Hytale Memory rewards
Each creature you discover contributes to your overall collection, which is cool and all, but I know you're only in it for the rewards. At the launch of early access, there are five key Memory milestones to hit, and each one has a unique set of goodies, mainly new eternal seeds and decorative chests, but also a handy backpack upgrade.
Memories Restored
Rewards
10
Three new decorative chests (Furniture Workbench)
25
Three decorative chests (Furniture Workbench)
Four eternal seeds (Farmer's Workbench)
50
Morph potions (Alchemist's Workbench)
Four eternal seeds (Farmer's Workbench)
An additional teleporter
100
Ancient Gateway and Portal Fragments (Arcanist's Workbench)
200
Harvest trophy (Farmer's Workbench)
