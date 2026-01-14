You'd expect nothing less from a Minecraft-inspired crafting RPG created by prominent Minecraft modders, but Hytale already has a large collection of mods available from day one of early access. Honestly, it's hard to go wrong when picking the best Hytale mods right now, and just like the vanilla experience, it's only up from here as more are added to the game.

Below, I'll go over the Hytale mods I recommend and how to download them for your own worlds. Keep in mind that Hytale is in active development, so you'll need to keep a close eye on what build you're running and likely update your mods frequently.

Best Hytale mods

Violet's Workshop Packs

Install Violet's Furnishings, Plushies, and Wardrobe mods on CurseForge

Violet's Workshop packs might just be some of my favourite Hytale mods of all. Why? Because they bring together Violet's amazing Furnishing, Wardrobe, and Plushies mods, allowing you to decorate your builds with unique and cosy furniture, or deck your character out with a fresh fit. Hytale's building tools already allow you to make some very detailed and complex structures, so why not add more decoration?

Macaw's Packs

This is technically multiple mods again, but Macaw's back at it with a bunch of great design mods. Macaw's Doors adds…lots of new doors, Macaw's Lights brings…uh…lights like lamps, Macaw's Windows adds various panes of glass and other window decorations like shutters, and Macaw's Stairs introduces proper staircases. If you love building and decorating, then you need these mods.

NoCube's Packs

Like Macaw and Violet, NoCube also has tons of great mods that work really well together. Cook up a storm with Culinary, which adds more food items and recipes, create a tavern (or a rustic kitchen) with Tavern's new decoration items, or bake your own bread with Bakehouse.

NoCube has also made Simple Bags, letting you store multiple items inside a bag to save inventory space. These are a lifesaver when you're exploring and mining, especially if you hate inventory management.

Lucky Mining

Hytale Lucky Mining Mod showcase - YouTube Watch On

Install Lucky Mining on CurseForge

Not everyone is a fan of mining. Even I can get a little fed up with whacking colourful stones if I need a certain resource en masse. In this way, Lucky Mining by Buuz135 serves a double purpose; not only does it make mining ore more engaging, but you can also find more of it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Basically, every time you mine a block of ore, there's a chance you'll be able to mine it again. The more you mine in a row, the higher the chance, but if you take too long to break it or mine another block, the buff resets. This applies to adamantite, cobalt, copper, gold, iron, mithril, onyxium, silver, and thorium, so all the main ores.

Best Hytale utility mods

Miner's Helmet

Install Miner's Helmet on CurseForge

This straightforward mod by Jaredlll08 does exactly what you think it does: it adds a miner's helmet with a lamp so you can see when you're exploring gloomy caves, crafted in the Armourer's Workbench. You can customise the colour of the lamp, too, using different crystal shards.

Advanced Item Info

Install Advanced Item Info on CurseForge

Advanced Item Info does exactly what it says on the tin: you can search all items in Hytale and find detailed information on them, such as where they can be crafted, their usages, and their level. Given we're all fresh faces in the land of Orbis, it's a handy mod to have.

WhereThisAt?

Install WhereThisAt? on CurseForge

Ever had to check every single storage box in your base just to find a single item that you could've sworn was in the first chest you looked in? The easy workaround is WhereThisAt? by Buuz135, which lets you search the inventories of nearby storage using a new Inventory Lectern block. You can either use it to locate the correct box or pull it directly into your inventory.

Storage Range Override

Install Storage Range Override on CuseForge

One of my favourite quality-of-life features in Hytale is that workbenches automatically pull crafting materials from nearby chests, so you don't have to cram everything into your inventory. However, as you'll no doubt soon discover, the range is very limited.

This simple mod by Samiracle increases the distance chests can be from the crafting tables before they stop being usable. You can configure the range as much as you'd like, too.

Best Hytale exploration mods

Skyblock

Install Skyblock on CurseForge

Chances are, you already know what Cinderstone Studios' Skyblock mod does: it adds the classic 'skyblock survival' mods popular in Minecraft to Hytale. With custom content to create a better progression system compared to vanilla Hytale, you need to survive on small islands in the sky. There are even bosses to find across its multiple themed islands.

Restored Ruins

Install Restored Ruins on CurseForge

Developed by Joshieman, Restored Ruins adds new structures to the overworld based on in-game ruins, effectively giving you more cool things to find when exploring. Currently, it only adds one new structure, the Castle Arena, but the mod creator promises more very soon, such as camps and other castles. It's definitely a mod worth keeping an eye on, even if it's a little slim right now.

YUNG's HyDungeons

Install YUNG's HyDungeons on CurseForge

Similar to Restored Ruins, YUNG's HyDungeons aims to improve overworld exploration. In this case, it adds new procedurally generated dungeons. Right now, these are instanced dungeons that can only be accessed using the Ancient Portal at 100 Memories, but once V2 world generation is introduced in Hytale's early access, YUNG is planning to have these structures appear naturally instead.

How to install Hytale mods

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

The number one place to download and install Hytale mods is without a doubt CurseForge, which you'll be familiar with if you've used Minecraft mods before. To install Hytale mods via CurseForge:

Ensure you've downloaded Hytale Download and open the CurseForge App, which should automatically detect applicable games, including Hytale Select Hytale and browse the mod catalogue Once you've chosen a mod, select it and click the orange 'install' button at the top right of the mod page—you can check what you've installed in the 'my mods' section Open Hytale and either edit an existing world's settings or make a new one Enable your installed mods, which should appear in a new section in the world settings, then save your changes

You can also install mods manually if you download the files and place them inside the game's mods folder, found here: 'Games\Hypixel Studios\Hytale\UserData\Mods'.

It's vital that you remember to enable your mods in Hytale's world settings—installing them on CurseForge won't be enough to have them appear in-game. You can also disable mods by returning to the world settings.