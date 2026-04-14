How to fast travel in Windrose
Aye, you can fast travel in the co-op pirate survival game, but you'll need to do some exploring and crafting first.
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Co-op pirate survival game Windrose takes place on a huge ocean map dotted with islands and atolls, and when you first see the size of the world you might be wondering: is there fast travel or do I need to sail my pirate ship every time I need to go somewhere?
There is fast travel in Windrose, but it's not available immediately and it isn't as simple as opening the map and clicking the location you want to teleport to. You're going to do a lot of exploring and sailing first, and plenty of crafting to boot, ye matey.
Here's how fast travel works in Windrose, and how to craft fast travel points.Article continues below
Windrose: How to fast travel
When you begin the game you'll be confined to your starter island for a while as you learn the basics of combat, exploration, and crafting. As you work through the early steps of the quest called "How My Shore Adventure Began," you'll smelt your first copper ingot, at which point you'll make a new discovery: a craftable item called a Fast Travel Bell.
Crafting a Fast Travel Bell requires:
- 10 copper ingots
- 3 ropes
You may also occasionally find a Fast Travel Bell as loot: try smashing up the little shipwrecks you discover scattered around your starter island and opening any chests you find on the beach.
The bell can't be used on its own. You'll also have to craft a Fast Travel Point. You'll find the Fast Travel Point in the build menu, by pressing B and selecting the Crafting & Utilities tab.
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Crafting a Fast Travel Point requires:
- 20 wood
- 1 Fast Travel Bell
How fast travel works
To fast travel, you need at least two Fast Travel Points placed in different locations. If you want to place one on another island, you'll need to sail there first in either your boat or ship with the crafting materials, then build it on the beach. Fast Travel Points can only be placed near the water, like a dock. You can't build one in the middle of an island, it has to be on a coastline.
While on foot, you can only fast travel from one Fast Travel Point to another. However, while sailing your Ketch, fast travel is available at all times provided you're not in combat or being pursued by enemies. You don't need to be at a Fast Travel Point to activate it, you can fast travel from any point in the sea with your ship and crew by opening your map and selecting the Fast Travel Point you want to visit.
This works a little strangely in co-op, however: while sailing with Wes (who was visiting my world), I opened the map and clicked on a Fast Travel Point and I fast traveled alone, instead of with my ship (and Wes). I then had to summon my ship to my position: not a big deal, really, but it was a surprise.
You can find other Fast Travel Points existing in the world, such as at a faction's base. The island of Tortuga, or the Buccaneer faction's Island, for example, have campfire fast travel points you can use once you've visited them for the first time.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
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