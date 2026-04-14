How to fast travel in Windrose

Co-op pirate survival game Windrose takes place on a huge ocean map dotted with islands and atolls, and when you first see the size of the world you might be wondering: is there fast travel or do I need to sail my pirate ship every time I need to go somewhere?

There is fast travel in Windrose, but it's not available immediately and it isn't as simple as opening the map and clicking the location you want to teleport to. You're going to do a lot of exploring and sailing first, and plenty of crafting to boot, ye matey.

Here's how fast travel works in Windrose, and how to craft fast travel points.

Article continues below

Windrose: How to fast travel

(Image credit: Kraken Express)

When you begin the game you'll be confined to your starter island for a while as you learn the basics of combat, exploration, and crafting. As you work through the early steps of the quest called "How My Shore Adventure Began," you'll smelt your first copper ingot, at which point you'll make a new discovery: a craftable item called a Fast Travel Bell.

Crafting a Fast Travel Bell requires:

10 copper ingots

3 ropes

You may also occasionally find a Fast Travel Bell as loot: try smashing up the little shipwrecks you discover scattered around your starter island and opening any chests you find on the beach.

The bell can't be used on its own. You'll also have to craft a Fast Travel Point. You'll find the Fast Travel Point in the build menu, by pressing B and selecting the Crafting & Utilities tab.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crafting a Fast Travel Point requires:

20 wood

1 Fast Travel Bell

How fast travel works

To fast travel, you need at least two Fast Travel Points placed in different locations. If you want to place one on another island, you'll need to sail there first in either your boat or ship with the crafting materials, then build it on the beach. Fast Travel Points can only be placed near the water, like a dock. You can't build one in the middle of an island, it has to be on a coastline.

While on foot, you can only fast travel from one Fast Travel Point to another. However, while sailing your Ketch, fast travel is available at all times provided you're not in combat or being pursued by enemies. You don't need to be at a Fast Travel Point to activate it, you can fast travel from any point in the sea with your ship and crew by opening your map and selecting the Fast Travel Point you want to visit.

This works a little strangely in co-op, however: while sailing with Wes (who was visiting my world), I opened the map and clicked on a Fast Travel Point and I fast traveled alone, instead of with my ship (and Wes). I then had to summon my ship to my position: not a big deal, really, but it was a surprise.

You can find other Fast Travel Points existing in the world, such as at a faction's base. The island of Tortuga, or the Buccaneer faction's Island, for example, have campfire fast travel points you can use once you've visited them for the first time.