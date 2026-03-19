How to fix the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus in Crimson Desert
Unlock the closest teleport to your Howling Hill camp.
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It took me a long time to work out how to repair the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus in Crimson Desert. This fast travel point is right next to your house and the camp on Howling Hill, making it super convenient for all your Greymane-based business. However, it's broken, and you can only fix it through some rather elaborate means.
There are a few conditions you'll first have to hit before you can activate this fast travel, so I'll explain those, as well as what you need to do to get the Abyss Nexus up and running again.
How to fix the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus
There are three things you'll need to fix the fast travel point in Thinker's Meadow:Article continues below
- Complete the Estate in Dismay faction quest for House Roberts (unlocked in Chapter 2) which sees you liberate Karin Quarry, defeat Marni's Excavatron, and use the crane to extract the quarry relic.
- Complete the Kiln Repair at the Kilnden Workshop quest at the start of Chapter 4 and get the Kuku Pot item from Grimnir as a reward.
- Unlock the Focused Force Palm skill via the Chapter 4 main quest when you head to Scholastone.
Once you've done all of this, you're ready to activate the fast travel. Head to Karin Quarry where you extracted the giant relic and drop down through the hole underneath it to the west. Watch out for the turrets inside (you can kill them with Axiom Force) and look for a wall that appears to be made of bismuth on your left—smash this with Focused Force Palm. Behind it, you'll find another turret, but also an Abyss Transporter pad. Grab it with Axiom Force and seal it in your Kuku Pot.
You can now head back to the broken Abyss Nexus by your house in Thinker's Meadow. Use Blinding Flash to burn the vines off, discard the Abyss Transporter pad from the Kuku Pot, and move it over the space where it fits. Now, simply jump and use Force Palm to punch the disc into place, and then stand on it to activate the fast travel. Voila, no more having to warp to the Abyss Cresset across the river every time you want to head to the Howling Hill camp.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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