It took me a long time to work out how to repair the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus in Crimson Desert . This fast travel point is right next to your house and the camp on Howling Hill, making it super convenient for all your Greymane-based business. However, it's broken, and you can only fix it through some rather elaborate means.

There are a few conditions you'll first have to hit before you can activate this fast travel, so I'll explain those, as well as what you need to do to get the Abyss Nexus up and running again.

How to fix the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus

Image 1 of 3 You'll have to defeat Marni's Excavatron, liberate Karin Quarry, and lift the giant relic with the crane (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You'll have to complete the kiln repair quest in Chapter 4 to earn the Kuku Pot (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You'll also have to learn the Focused Force Palm ability in the Chapter 4 main quest en route to Scholastone (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

There are three things you'll need to fix the fast travel point in Thinker's Meadow:

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Complete the Estate in Dismay faction quest for House Roberts (unlocked in Chapter 2) which sees you liberate Karin Quarry, defeat Marni's Excavatron , and use the crane to extract the quarry relic. Complete the Kiln Repair at the Kilnden Workshop quest at the start of Chapter 4 and get the Kuku Pot item from Grimnir as a reward. Unlock the Focused Force Palm skill via the Chapter 4 main quest when you head to Scholastone.

Once you've done all of this, you're ready to activate the fast travel. Head to Karin Quarry where you extracted the giant relic and drop down through the hole underneath it to the west. Watch out for the turrets inside (you can kill them with Axiom Force) and look for a wall that appears to be made of bismuth on your left—smash this with Focused Force Palm. Behind it, you'll find another turret, but also an Abyss Transporter pad. Grab it with Axiom Force and seal it in your Kuku Pot.

Image 1 of 6 Once you meet all the above requirements, drop down the hole in Karin Quarry below where the giant relic was (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Use Focused Force Palm to smash open the bismuth wall (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Grab the Abyss Transporter with Axiom Force and seal it in your Kuku Pot (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Head back to Thinker's Meadow and use Blinding Flash to burn the vines off the Abyss Nexus (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Discard the Abyss Transporter from your Kuku Pot (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Use Axiom Force to move it over the empty space then downward Force Palm it into place (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can now head back to the broken Abyss Nexus by your house in Thinker's Meadow. Use Blinding Flash to burn the vines off, discard the Abyss Transporter pad from the Kuku Pot, and move it over the space where it fits. Now, simply jump and use Force Palm to punch the disc into place, and then stand on it to activate the fast travel. Voila, no more having to warp to the Abyss Cresset across the river every time you want to head to the Howling Hill camp.