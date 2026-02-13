All Genshin Impact 6.4 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 6.4 livestream codes are here, or should that be the Luna V livestream—it should, since this is the fifth version since we've ventured into Nod-Krai, an autonomous zone in Snezhnaya. This new update will keep advancing the region's story, but also introduce new characters and events, as per usual.

For those who are new to Genshin, miHoYo runs a livestream every six weeks that covers all the new stuff coming in the next version. As a little bonus for those watching, you can redeem livestream codes for extra Primogems. They may be a drop in the bucket when we're talking about pulling five-stars and reaching pity requirements, but it all adds up.

This time we get the long-awaited Varka, the commander of the Knights of Favonius, and a character who's been hinted at since we first arrived in Mondstadt back in 2020. You might have guessed, but he's an Anemo five-star. As usual, I'll drop the codes below as they appear in the stream—redeem these asap if you want them, since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

Homeward - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore VarkaArrives - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit VisitWonderland - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To get your Primogems and redeem your Genshin codes, you first have to achieve Adventure Rank 10 by playing the game, though this is an easy accomplishment and won't take too long if you're just starting out. When you're done, you can redeem your livestream codes via two different methods:.

You can claim the codes in-game:

Open Genshin Impact Enter the in-game menu Choose Settings and then Account Click Redeem Now and enter a code into the box Collect your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

You can also redeem codes using the official website:

Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site Enter your details and your character's region Put a code in the box and tap redeem Get your rewards in the in-game mailbox