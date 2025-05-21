Next and current banners in Honkai: Star Rail

Just like our beloved Trailblazer's bizarre personality, the banners in Honkai: Star Rail are constantly changing, so it's a good idea to keep track of what the current banners and next banners are.

Limited-time rotating banners are called 'Event Warps' in Star Rail, and they usually run for three weeks. Whether it's a new banner or a rerun, once those three weeks are up, it's time to say goodbye and greet the new banners with your stack of Special Pass tickets. Or in my case, a stack of three tickets, because it's hard to save when you want every dang character in the game.

It's best to convert your Stellar Jade into these Special Pass tickets, not the regular Pass tickets used on the standard and Departure Warp banners, because you get plenty of the regular variety by just playing the game. It's much harder to get characters only available for a limited-time—as demonstrated by my pitiful Special Pass ticket reserves—so you'll want all the help you can get when the character you like is available.

Next banners in Honkai: Star Rail

Cipher and Aglaea are the next banners in Honkai: Star Rail. They will replace the current limited-time character banners on Wednesday, June 11 in Phase 2 of version 3.3. Following Star Rail's reliable banner schedule, Cipher and Aglaea's banners will then end on Tuesday, July 1—the day before the expected release of version 3.4.

Cipher is a new five-star Quantum-attacker of the Nihility path on her Slick and Speedy Steals the Sky Banner, and Aglaea is a returning five-star Lightning-attacker of the Remembrance path on her Tailored Fate Banner.

The boosted four-star characters on Cipher and Aglaea's next banners are:

Qingque (Quantum, Erudition)

Sushang (Physical, Hunt)

Xueyi (Quantum, Destruction)

3.4 banners in Honkai: Star Rail

Phainon, Saber, and Archer are on the version 3.4 banners in Honkai: Star Rail. This was confirmed through Phainon's drip marketing, and the Fate/stay night collaboration details shared on Star Rail's official social media channels. Phainon is a new five-star Physical-attacker of the Destruction path, Saber is new five-star Wind-attacker of the Destruction path, and Archer is a new five-star Quantum-attacker of the Hunt path.

A pricey sounding line-up for sure, but keep in mind that we all get one copy of Archer for free! You have until the end of version 3.6 to claim him, so make sure you don't miss out.

Phainon's exact banner run dates haven't been revealed yet, but it has been officially confirmed that Saber and Archer will debut on Friday, July 11 at the same time the 'Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail' Fate/stay night event starts. So if you've no idea what a Saber or an Archer is, this is your deadline to get clued-in.

Although, maybe you want to steer clear of the game and the anime altogether, like me, to resist the urge to get more characters. I'm sorry Saber, you look cool, but I have a Sunday rerun to save for.

Current banners in Honkai: Star Rail

Hyacine and The Herta are the current banners in Honkai: Star Rail, both of which end on Wednesday, June 11. Hyacine is a new five-star Wind-attacker of the Remembrance path on her A Rainbow Onto Twilight Banner, and The Herta is a returning five-star Ice-attacker of the Erudition path on her Message from Beyond Banner.

The boosted four-star characters on Hyacine and The Herta's current banners are:

Misha (Ice, Destruction)

Natasha (Physical, Abundance)

Serval (Lightning, Erudition)

Yes, this is a very early rerun for The Herta! She only debuted in version 3.0, so this is a great opportunity to pull for her if you missed out the first time. However, as somebody who skipped Sunday to get The Herta, the regret is sinking in. I'm not mad, miHoYo, I'm just disappointed.

Next Light Cone banner in Honkai: Star Rail

The next Light Cone banners start on Wednesday, June 11, and the five-star Light Cones on these next banners in Honkai: Star Rail are Lies Dance on the Breeze (Brilliant Fixation Banner), and Time Woven Into Gold (Bygone Reminiscence Banner). These are Cipher and Aglaea's signature five-star Light Cones, respectively.

All of the four-star boosted Light Cones on both of the next Light Cone banners are:

Eyes of the Prey (Nihility)

Geniuses' Greetings (Remembrance)

Shared Feeling (Abundance)

Current Light Cone banner in Honkai: Star Rail

The current Light Cone banners run until Wednesday, June 11, and the five-star Light Cones on the current banners in Honkai: Star Rail are Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Brilliant Fixation Banner), and Into the Unreachable Veil (Bygone Reminiscence Banner). These are Hyacine and The Herta's signature five-star Light Cones, respectively.

