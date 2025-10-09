If you're searching for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes, then I'm sorry to say that none have been released for the new anime-style MMO yet, but since there's code redemption functionality in the game, we're expecting the developer to drop some before long. While Blue Protocol: Star Resonance doesn't have a character gacha in the same way that Genshin Impact does, it features a costume gacha instead.

For this, you'll need Meowlux Wish Coins, which you'll purchase with Rose Orbs (the game's main premium currency) and what I expect will be the most desirable code currency. While you'll unlock the ability to redeem codes almost immediately, you'll have to progress a teensy bit further until you do the Thunder Demon Smackdown (essentially combat training) in the Seabreeze Festival to unlock the gacha. After that, you'll be able to access the "Wish" section in the menu.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes

There are no Star Resonance codes currently.

I'll keep checking and will update this guide with them when they do drop. If they don't, well, then they really wasted their time putting a code redemption system in the game…

How to redeem Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes

You can redeem Star Resonance codes in-game as soon as you get started, so you don't have to worry about completing any quests first. All you need to do is:

Open the in-game menu Select "Settings" in the top right Click the house icon that's second from the bottom on the left Click "Redeem Code" on the right side of your ID banner Enter a code and click redeem

Usually you can claim code rewards from the mailbox once a code is redeemed. You can find this by opening the in-game menu and selecting "mail" on the right side of the screen.