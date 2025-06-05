Next and current banners in Genshin Impact

The banners in Genshin Impact are constantly changing, so it's a good idea to keep track of what the current banners and next banners are, to prepare for a sudden hit to your precious Primogem reserves.

Limited-time rotating banners are called 'Event Wishes' in Genshin, and they usually run for three weeks. An Event Wish Banner is never gone for long though, as another one—with a different set of characters—will soon take its place. Your Primogems are never safe!

You use the Intertwined Fate currency to pull (referred to as 'Wishing' in-game) on these Event Wish Banners. If you see you're using something called Acquaint Fate, then you're wishing on Genshin's permanent banner or Beginner's Banner instead. It's a good idea to always convert your Primogems into Intertwined Fate to save up for Event Wish Banners, as it's much harder to get characters only available for a limited-time than it is to get characters in the permanent banner. But you do you! As somebody who only pulled for Xilonen because I wanted to roller skate across Teyvat, I'm not one to judge.

Next banners in Genshin Impact

Skirk and Dahlia are on the next banners in Genshin Impact. This was confirmed through Skirk's drip marketing and Dahlia's drip marketing on Genshin's official social media channels—an ever-reliable way to peek at who's coming next. They'll both make their debut in version 5.7.

As for reruns, according to the reliable leak source homdgcat.wiki, Emilie is running alongside Skirk in Phase 1 of version 5.7, and Mavuika and Shenhe are rerunning in Phase 2.

It's been 18 months since Skirk popped up to throw Childe into a portal at the end of Fontaine's story, and four years since Dahlia was first mentioned in-game, so it's nice to see miHoYo didn't forget about them after all. I wish the same could be said about Genshin's Switch port and anime adaptation.

Current banners in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun and Kinich are the current banners in Genshin Impact, both of which end on Tuesday, June 17. Kinich is a returning five-star dendro claymore-user on his Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Banner, and Raiden Shogun, a returning five-star electro polearm-user on her Reign of Serenity Banner.

The boosted four-star characters on Kinich and Raiden's current banners are:

Thoma (Pyro, polearm-user)

Kujou Sara (Electro, bow-user)

Lynette (Anemo, sword-user)

If your Primogems are side-eyeing you over a Raiden rerun, then prepare for a few more unwelcome glances, because an Inazuman-themed Chronicled Wish Banner is also running until Tuesday, June 17.

All of the five-star characters on the current Chronicled Wish Banner are:

Arataki Itto (Geo, claymore-user)

Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo, sword-user)

Kamisato Ayato (Hydro, sword-user)

Chiori (Geo, sword-user)

Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo, sword-user)

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro, catalyst-user)

Yae Miko (Electro, catalyst-user)

Yoimiya (Pyro, bow-user)

All of the five-star weapons on the current Chronicled Wish Banner are:

Freedom-Sworn (sword)

Haran Geppaku Futsu (sword)

Mistsplitter Reforged (sword)

Uraku Misugiri (sword)

Redhorn Stonethresher (claymore)

Everlasting Moonglow (catalyst)

Kagura's Verity (catalyst)

Thundering Pulse (bow)

Remember that your pity doesn't carry over between Chronicled Wish Banners! It will reset back to zero when this Inazuman one ends.

Next weapon banner in Genshin Impact

Although there's no official confirmation yet, as Skirk is debuting in version 5.7, it's all but confirmed that she'll be getting a new signature sword to run alongside her in the next weapon banner.

So if the character leaks mentioned above turn out to be accurate, here's what the next weapon banner schedule will look like in version 5.7 of Genshin Impact:

New five-star sword in Phase 1 - Skirk's signature sword

in Phase 1 - Skirk's signature sword Lumidouce Elegy in Phase 1 - Emilie's signature polearm

in Phase 1 - Emilie's signature polearm A Thousand Blazing Suns in Phase 2 - Ma­vui­ka's signature claymore

in Phase 2 - Ma­vui­ka's signature claymore Calamity Queller in Phase 2 - Shenhe's signature polearm

Current weapon banner in Genshin Impact

The current weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) runs until Tuesday, June 17, and the five-star weapons on the current weapon banner in Genshin Impact are Fang of the Mountain King (claymore), and Engulfing Lightning (polearm). These are Kinich and Raiden's signature five-star weapons, respectively.

