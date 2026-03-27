All Genshin Impact 6.5 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 6.5 livestream codes are here. This version, also known as Luna 6, is the sixth major update since we arrived in Nod-Krai—honestly, I thought this region would just be an interlude, but we've spent quite some time in this area of Snezhnaya. If you're new to all this, miHoYo likes to run a livestream for each of its games every six weeks.

During the show, it highlights the new characters arriving, but also events and quests. And as an added incentive, you can also get livestream codes to redeem for Primogems which you can then spend on those new inbound characters.This time around it looks like we're getting Linnea, a geo five-star, and potentially reruns for Chasca, Lauma, and Nefer.

As usual, I'll add the codes to the list below as they go live, plus there's info lower down about how to redeem your Primogems. Lastly, make sure to redeem them ASAP, since livestream codes usually expire within a day or so.

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Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

LinneaClassTime - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore TempleofSpace - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit Scaleblade - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You won't be able to redeem your Genshin livestream codes until you reach Adventure Rank 10 in the game. Thankfully, this is quite a speedy process and doesn't require all too much playtime. Once done, you have a couple of choices in terms of redeeming your codes—either through the game itself:

Launch Genshin Impact Open the in-game menu Select Settings and then click Account Choose Redeem Now and input a code into the box Grab your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

Or via the official code redemption website:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site Add your details and your character's region Enter a code in the box and select redeem Collect your rewards via the in-game mailbox