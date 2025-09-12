How to get elevator clearance in Borderlands 4's Recruitment Drive mission
It's hiding in plain sight.
Recruitment Drive is just the second mission in Borderlands 4, after Guns Blazing, but you're likely to already run into an issue: how to get elevator clearance. Towards the end of the mission, after clearing out Rippers, beating the Splashzone boss, and fixing the elevator for Claptrap, you then need to ride the lift.
It sounds much easier than it is, though, as the lift will fail and you'll then be sent to get clearance, but you're not given any hints on where to look. Don't shoot the messenger, but the answer is frustratingly simple.
How to get elevator clearance in Borderlands 4's Recruitment Drive mission
To unlock clearance for the elevator, when facing it, turn around, and you'll see various dead bodies on the ground by the balcony railing. Walk up to any of the bodies and collect the device attached to the back of their neck, which'll glow green during this step.
You can then call the lift to bring Claptrap up, at which point he'll unlock the (broken) door to the Abandoned Post safehouse where you can then interact with the data pad to unlock it as a fast-travel point. You'll get a shield, a chunk of XP, as well as some cash and eridium for your trouble.
The Abandoned Post is just one of many safehouses across Kairos, and they'll come in very handy as you explore more of the map and return to farm bosses. However, activities like unlocking safehouses also reward you with SDU points, which you can spend on vital upgrades to your inventory size, ammo capacity, and more.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
