Borderlands 4 weekly update and latest patch notes

Borderlands 4 isn't quite a live service game, but its endgame does heavily revolve around a weekly schedule. This weekly update rotates endgame content, shifts the location of Maurice's Black Market vending machine, and is often when Gearbox reveals and releases key patch notes.

With this in mind, the weekly update is an important date to keep track of, whether you're just entering the endgame or perfecting your builds with a shopping list of gear. Below, I'll go over what's available this week and any major changes so you don't miss out.

Each week in Borderlands 4, the Big Encore boss, Wildcard Mission, and Black Market vending machine activities change. Since these are endgame activities, you'll have to have completed the campaign before you can access them. These changes go live at the weekly reset time, which is every Thursday at 9 am Pacific.

Here's what's active this week from September 25 to October 2:

Big Encore boss: Core Observer in the Blacklime Bunker, Fadefields, which has a chance of dropping the Defibrillator repkit, Divided Focus assault rifle, and Bully pistol.

Core Observer in the Blacklime Bunker, Fadefields, which has a chance of dropping the Defibrillator repkit, Divided Focus assault rifle, and Bully pistol. Wildcard Mission: Wrath of the Ripper Queen, with a guaranteed drop of the Symmetry legendary sniper each time you complete it.

Wrath of the Ripper Queen, with a guaranteed drop of the Symmetry legendary sniper each time you complete it. Maurice's Black Market vending machine: South of the Arch of Radix in Carcadia Burn.

Unfortunately, these aren't the best featured activities this week, as the Symmetry isn't anywhere near as strong as snipers like Katagawa's Revenge or Complex Root, and Core Observer's loot pool isn't anything to write home about either.

Latest Borderlands 4 patch notes

Coinciding with the weekly update, there is a fairly sizeable list of patch notes, with more balance changes coming next week. Alongside various bug fixes and performance improvements in the September 25 patch notes, each of the four Vault Hunters has seen some changes, as has some gear.

The biggest change to be aware of in this week's patch is that the Hellwalker legendary shotgun now deals fire damage (like it did back in Borderlands 3), as its kinetic affinity was apparently unintentional:

