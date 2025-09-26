Borderlands 4 weekly update and latest patch notes
Everything going on in Kairos this week.
Borderlands 4 isn't quite a live service game, but its endgame does heavily revolve around a weekly schedule. This weekly update rotates endgame content, shifts the location of Maurice's Black Market vending machine, and is often when Gearbox reveals and releases key patch notes.
With this in mind, the weekly update is an important date to keep track of, whether you're just entering the endgame or perfecting your builds with a shopping list of gear. Below, I'll go over what's available this week and any major changes so you don't miss out.
Borderlands 4 weekly update
Each week in Borderlands 4, the Big Encore boss, Wildcard Mission, and Black Market vending machine activities change. Since these are endgame activities, you'll have to have completed the campaign before you can access them. These changes go live at the weekly reset time, which is every Thursday at 9 am Pacific.
Here's what's active this week from September 25 to October 2:
- Big Encore boss: Core Observer in the Blacklime Bunker, Fadefields, which has a chance of dropping the Defibrillator repkit, Divided Focus assault rifle, and Bully pistol.
- Wildcard Mission: Wrath of the Ripper Queen, with a guaranteed drop of the Symmetry legendary sniper each time you complete it.
- Maurice's Black Market vending machine: South of the Arch of Radix in Carcadia Burn.
Unfortunately, these aren't the best featured activities this week, as the Symmetry isn't anywhere near as strong as snipers like Katagawa's Revenge or Complex Root, and Core Observer's loot pool isn't anything to write home about either.
Latest Borderlands 4 patch notes
Coinciding with the weekly update, there is a fairly sizeable list of patch notes, with more balance changes coming next week. Alongside various bug fixes and performance improvements in the September 25 patch notes, each of the four Vault Hunters has seen some changes, as has some gear.
The biggest change to be aware of in this week's patch is that the Hellwalker legendary shotgun now deals fire damage (like it did back in Borderlands 3), as its kinetic affinity was apparently unintentional:
- Harlowe:
- Ground State capstone has been corrected to remove inaccurate verbiage about enemies taking reduced damage when they do not.
- Flux Generator no longer heals enemies with Potential Transference capstone.
- Updated Gravitar Accretion passive to consistently grant lifesteal to allies.
- Addressed various issues with the Unstable Energy Pocket created from Chroma Accelerator, including instances where it would not disappear properly, convert to Cryo Damage, or split as intended with certain skill tree combinations.
- Amon:
- Primal Surge passive now properly restores shield and ammo.
- Firewall has been adjusted so Vengeance cannot be stored by Firewall before Scourge is active, as intended.
- Onslaughter rocket punch now connects more reliably with shielded enemies.
- Addressed a reported issue with Forgeaxe not consistently seeking nearby enemies.
- Repkits now consistently consume the correct amount of charges after activating the Scourge action skill.
- Prevented Amon from sliding at the end of Molten Slam.
- Vex:
- Addressed a reported issue with the Grave Harvest augment being triggered while Incarnate is not active.
- Addressed a reported issue where the Blight Attunement passive could occasionally fail to damage the Timekeeper.
- Damage caused by the Spirit Bomb passive now counts properly as companion damage and changes its colour to match the attuned element.
- Rafa:
- Addressed a reported issue preventing the Blowout passive from stacking properly when repeating action skills.
- Gear:
- Hellwalker now always spawns with the incendiary element and has been retroactively applied.
- Tediore weapons buffed with +10% Damage and +10% magazine size.
- Order pistol Lucky Clover now has an increased fire rate.
- Order sniper rifle Fisheye now has increased damage.
- Vladof Atling Gun heavy weapon ordnance now properly targets Primordial Guardian Inceptus.
- Queen’s Rest Pistols with Daedalus ammoswitcher licensed underbarrel now shoot the correct projectiles.
- Gear with the Short Circuit augment now traces properly toward enemies instead of random directions.
- Addressed reported issues where interrupting reload could cause ammo desyncs that would prevent ammo from firing.
