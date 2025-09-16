Where is Maurice’s Black Market location in Borderlands 4 this week?

Everyone's favourite dinosaur (Saurian, actually) returns in Borderlands 4, once again running an under-the-table vendor machine that offers you legendary gear. While it works a little differently this time around, you'll still need to find Maurice's Black Market location each week.

If you're a Destiny 2 convert, then Maurice's vending machine is effectively Xur. Each week, the Black Market machine will spawn in a new location somewhere on Kairos, giving you access to top-tier loot in return for cash. With Borderlands 4 moving to a full open-world with Kairos, though, you'll have even more ground to cover to track his machine down.

Where is the Borderlands 4 Black Market location this week?

For the week of September 12 to September 19, Maurice's Black Market vending machine is located in Plungeford, in the north of Coastal Bonescape, Fadefields. You can find the vending machine on the balcony of the tallest building in the area. The Black Market machine resets every Friday at 12:00 am EDT / 5 am BST.

The biggest change to the weekly Black Market in Borderlands 4 is that the inventory on offer is unique to each player—it's no longer a fixed stock for every player. I guess it's more incentive to actually track him down to see if you have any god rolls, though it's not quite as fun as having everyone rush to his vending machine when his stock is revealed.

You can actually reset what your vending machine is selling just by backing out of the store, though it'll then go on a 30-minute cooldown, which you can track via the weekly activity icon on the map. This is an important detail to note if you're against the clock for the weekly reset.

Since each player has a different offering, it's worth checking with your friends to see what their version of Maurice's Black Market machine is selling, as it might just be the perfect item for you.

How to unlock the Black Market vending machine in Borderlands 4

Before you can start purchasing legendary gear from Maurice's Black Market machine, you have to beat the main campaign and the introductory Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode quest, Maurice's Bounty.

Once you've ticked off that quest, the Black Market vending machine becomes a weekly affair across the open world. The machine will appear almost invisible until you get close to it, though it'll also be marked on your map once you get near enough.