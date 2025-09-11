The best Vex builds in Borderlands 4: Siren guide

The cynical and sarcastic Vex is not what you'd expect from a Siren in Borderlands 4. Instead of the phase grasp playstyle we've traditionally seen, Vex is actually more like the Beastmaster himself—FL4K—from Borderlands 3. While this new direction makes the best Vex builds in Borderlands 4 harder to pin down, she's got a lot more versatility thanks to it.

Below, I'll go over three of the best Vex builds you can make at max level, one for each of her unique skill trees, so you can make the most out of Borderlands 4's Siren. Of course, I'll also go over how these skills all come together with weapons, class mods, and other gear to reach their full potential.

Best Vex builds in Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Overview - Vex - YouTube Watch On

Just like the other Borderlands 4 characters, Vex has three distinct skill trees that bring something new to the table, including an associated unique action skill:

Vexcalation : Master kill skills (even without killing enemies) and fire spectral blasts using the Incarnate action skill to focus solely on increasing Vex's power. You won't be using any minions in this build.

: Master kill skills (even without killing enemies) and fire spectral blasts using the Incarnate action skill to focus solely on increasing Vex's power. You won't be using any minions in this build. The Fourth Seal : This skill tree focuses on Vex's reaper and spectre minions using the Dead Ringer action skill, similar to Zane's Double Agent tree from Borderlands 3. The idea is to make the most powerful summons for extra firepower, while also using them to further boost Vex's own offensive and defensive capabilities.

: This skill tree focuses on Vex's reaper and spectre minions using the Dead Ringer action skill, similar to Zane's Double Agent tree from Borderlands 3. The idea is to make the most powerful summons for extra firepower, while also using them to further boost Vex's own offensive and defensive capabilities. Here Comes Trouble: Use Phase Phamiliar to summon your best bud Trouble to wreck face together, similar to FL4K's Beastmaster playstyle in Borderlands 3. With a focus on elemental damage and survivability, this tree is perfect if you're looking for a more laid-back approach, though it's certainly not as strong as the other two options.

Vex's trait is Phase Covenant: Vex is attuned to the elemental type of her current gun, converting all action skill and melee damage into that type (including kinetic damage).

Now onto three Vex builds, starting with what's generally her strongest setup, Vexcalation/Incarnate. I've listed the skills, augments, and captones in the order you'll want to pick them up, though remember that you can respec if you'd like to tweak things while levelling.

Vex build: Witchy Trigger Finger

(Image credit: Maxroll)

Primary skill tree: Vexcalation

Vexcalation Action skill: Incarnate

Incarnate Favoured element: Kinetic

This build is all about dealing kinetic bleed damage (which is also considered a status effect) and using high critical hit chance to trigger Kill Skills without killing enemies, making it good for mobbing and bossing alike. Since Vex has access to so many powerful Kill Skills, it's easy to quickly buff yourself up before rinsing enemies with focus on weapons while weaving in Eldritch Blast.

To kick things off, you'll want to pick up Leeching Attunement, Bloodletter, and Material Components to power up your kinetic weapons. Together, these perks give you bonus lifesteal (which comes in handy later), reload speed, bonus kinetic and kinetic status effect damage, as well as the ability to trigger bleed on enemies.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These skills alone significantly improve your kinetic weapon damage, but they're supported by various Kill Skills to further boost your DPS, like Grave Sights and Grave Implements. Similarly, there's Drink Full, which causes your rate of fire to ramp up as you deal gun damage, and Blood is Power for bonus kinetic damage based on your lifesteal when your health is full, synergising with Leeching Attunement, Grave Vitality, and Essence Leech.

Then there's the Witchy Trigger Finger augment, which stacks to significantly increase gun damage and reloads your current weapon just for dealing damage with Eldritch Blast or Phase Explosion. Since we're using the Vibe Check capstone, which makes Eldritch Blast a charge skill and also doubles the cooldown reduction from weapon damage, it takes no time at all to get the ball rolling and keep the momentum.

Keep an eye out for class items that give bonus points to Grave Power, Grave Implements, and Grave Sights in the Incarnate tree, Enchantment from Phase Phamiliar, and Cold Iron, Portents of Suffering, or Grave Fiends from the Dead Ringer skill tree. These are valuable perks that we can't quite fully take advantage of with the current max level.

Here's where you should spend your skill points:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Name Point Investment Description Incarnate (Action Skill) NA Vex creates a phase explosion, dealing damage to nearby enemies and fully restoring her health. While active, Vex can cast Eldritch Blast and gain increased movement speed. Hold the action skill button to end Incarnate early, partially refunding cooldown.

Eldritch Blast: Press the action skill button to fire from her offhand, dealing damage to nearby enemies on impact. Dealing gun damage reduces Elrdrich Blast's cooldown. Leeching Attunement 5/5 Attune Skill: While Vex is attuned to kinetic, she gains increased lifesteal and reload speed. The effect persists for a duration after attunement is switched. Grave Sights 2/5 Kill Skill: Vex gains increased critical hit damage and weapon handling. Energy Vampire (Augment - Replace Later) NA Vex deals status effect damage to nearby enemies over time and gains overshield for each enemy affected.

Kill Skill: Killing an enemy while Incarnate is active will grant a stack of Energy Vampire, increasing status effect damage. Stacks are lots when Incarnate ends. Bloodletter 5/5 Gun and skill critical hits have a chance to apply bleed, causing kinetic status effect damage over time for a short duration. Bleed is affected by status effect application chance and is considered a status effect. Grave Implements 3/5 Kill Skill: Vex and her minions gain increased gun damage for a duration. Material Components 5/5 Vex gains increased kinetic damage and kinetic status effect damage. Grave Power 1/3 Vex's Kill Skills gain increased max stacks. Target Prescience 5/5 Vex's gun damage gains critical hit chance against any part of enemies. Drink Full 5/5 Whenever Vex deals gun damage, gain a stack of Drink Full, increasing fire rate. Stacks are lost if a new stack hasn't been generated for a short duration. Witchy Trigger Finger (Augment - Replace Energy Vampire) NA Dealing damage with Eldritch Blast or Phase Explosion will reload Vex's current gun and grant a stack of Witchy Trigger Finger, increasing gun damage for a short duration. Stacks persist even after Incarnate ends. Mortal Terror 5/5 Chance to trigger Kill Skills when critically hitting enemies. Vibe Check (Capstone) NA Eldritch Blast is now a charge skill. Activating this ability consumes all charges to ricochet on hitting an enemy for each charge consumed. Eldritch Blast's cooldown reduction from gun damage is doubled. Grave Vitality 2/5 Kill Skill: Vex gains increased maximum health capacity and health regeneration. Ars Arcana 3/5 Vex gains increased skill damage. Essence Leech 3/5 Vex gains lifesteal. Double this effect when an action skill is active. A Deeper Grave 2/3 Vex's kill skills gain increased duration. Blood is Power 3/3 Vex gains bonus kinetic damage with guns based on lifesteal when her health is full.

Vex build: Summoner

(Image credit: Maxroll)

This build centres around summoning multiple minions using the Dead Ringer action skill to boost Vex's damage output, while also benefiting from passive damage from the summons themselves.

The goal is to constantly have multiple minions on the field at once—gun-wielding reapers and scythe-slashing spectres—to deal bonus damage and apply status effects. Cold Iron and Fell Inscriptions boost gun and melee damage (plus max health) respectively, for both you and your minions. Obedient Fiends and Ancient Rites, meanwhile, provide blanket increases to minion damage.

Taking advantage of the Blood Sacrifice perk to trigger Kill Skills whenever a minion dies, you'll want to pick up just about every Kill Skill she has, particularly Grave Fiends and Grave Quickening. A point in Sanguine Fiends and Grave Assault is also handy, just since they'll be active so often.

This build also has a light focus on status effects, too, since your minions are attuned to your element. Portents of Suffering simply boosts status effect damage, while Prismatic Ichor makes it so that triggering a status applies another random element. From there, Cursed Blade and Extra Cursed let you and your Reaper minions curse enemies with melee damage, causing them to take kinetic status effect damage; Burning Attunement increases status chance when attuned to incendiary; the Wither augment deals status effect damage and causes enemies to take increased damage for a duration afterwards.

Here's where you should spend your skill points:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Name Point Investment Description Dead Ringer (Action Skill) NA Spawn a phase clone minion, choosing either a spectre (melee/tank) or a reaper (gun/turret). These lose an ever-increasing amount of health, and match Vex's current attunement. Cold Iron 5/5 Vex and her minions gain increased gun damage. Coven (Augment - Replace Later) NA Spawning a reaper grants Vex and her minions health regeneration for a duration, while spawning a spectre grants critical hit chance. Sanguine Fiends 1/5 Kill Skill: Vex and her minions regenerate health over time. Fell Inscriptions 5/5 Vex and her minions gain increased melee damage and maximum health capacity. Portents of Suffering 5/5 Vex and her minions gain increased status effect damage. Grave Assault 1/5 Kill Skill: Vex and her minions gain increased fire rate for a duration. Cursed Blade 1/5 Vex's melee attacks apply cursed to hit enemies, making them take kinetic status effect damage any time they take gun damage. Extra Cursed 1/1 Cursed damage now triggers on minion melee damage and deals increased damage when it's triggered by a critical hit. Blood Sacrifice 1/1 Kill Skills are triggered whenever Vex's minions die. Grave Fiends 5/5 Kill Skill: Vex and her minions deal increased damage. Grave Quickening 3/5 Kill Skill: Vex gains increased action skill cooldown rate. Wither (Augment - Replace Coven) NA Minion Skill: Spectres cast wither on an enemy when they spawn, dealing status effect damage over time, and increasing damage taken for a duration.

Kill Skill: Killing a withered enemy allows spectres to use wither again. Obedient Fiends 5/5 Vex gains increased minion damage. Minion Skills and Command Skills gain further increased damage. Ancient Rites 5/5 Vex gains a stack of Ancient Rites for each of her active minions every second, increasing minion damage. Stacks are lost after a short duration with no active minions. Dark Pact (Capstone) NA Vex can equip two augments, and gains the Dark Pact ability.

Dark Pact: Press and hold F to fully restore all active phase clones, as well as granting increased movement speed and minion attack speed for a duration. Phase clones do not lose health over time while Dark Pact is active, and health loss is reset when Dark Pact ends. Hellish Harvest (Additional Augment) NA Minion Skill: Reapers gain the ability to use Hellish Harvest, dealing melee damage three times in a large area around themselves and regenerate health for each enemy hit. Reapers will use Hellish Harvest on spawn, and every third time they melee attack. Diener 1/1 Dead Ringer gains an additional charge. Prismatic Ichor 5/5 When Vex or her minions apply a status effect, apply a random elemental status effect. Burning Attunement 2/5 Attune Skill: While Vex is attuned to incendiary, she and her minions gain critical hit damage and status effect chance. Effects persist for a duration after attunement is switched. Recurrence 3/5 Whenever Vex deals gun or melee damage, gain a stack of Recurrence, which increases her minions' gun and melee damage. Stacks are lots if a new stack has not been generated for a short duration.

This build, in particular, has room for a few strong variations depending on where you'd like to focus. The build above uses both spectres and reapers to their full effect, though you could do one of the following:

Swap the Hellish Harvest augment with Coven, and solely use reapers to buff your own crit chance.

Swap the Dark Pact capstone with Heirloom to give your spectres a copy of your gun and use the Coven augment for a gun-summoner build.

Remove 13 points across Prismatic Ichor, Recurrence, Fell Inscriptions, and Grave Assault and put them in the following Incarnate perks for a more gun/bleed-focused build: Leeching Attunement (1/5) Grave Sights (4/5) Bloodletter (4/5) Grave Implements (1/5) Material Components (3/5)



Vex build: Here Comes Trouble

(Image credit: Maxroll)

Primary skill tree: Here Comes Trouble

Here Comes Trouble Action skill: Phase Phamiliar

Phase Phamiliar Favoured element: Cryo (and ordnance damage more generally)

Do you find comfort in having a buddy by your side? Did you like FL4K, the Beastmaster, from Borderlands 3? Then this is the build for you, focusing on Vex's phase friend, Trouble, a cute (and deadly) spectral cat. While it's perfect for mobbing, since this build has some self-buffing potential even without Kill Skills, it should hold its own against bosses, too. I will warn you, though, Trouble's AI isn't too great, and this skill tree is significantly less potent right now compared to the other two options.

This is an ordnance build, first and foremost, with a focus on cryo damage, which'll also benefit Trouble because of Vex's attunement trait. Icy Attunement restores ordnance cooldown on kills while attuned to cryo, Claw and Bang boosts melee and ordnance damage for you and Trouble, and Blasted Fiends increases Vex's ordnance damage—a portion of which is also given to Trouble as minion damage. Trouble will also partially deal ordnance damage thanks to the Violent Outburst augment and Trouble Bubble capstone.

However, there's also quite a bit of survivability in this build, mainly with frequent overshields. The Overprotective Kill Skill grants both you and Trouble an overshield, while Blast Rites gives you an overshield and increased fire rate after activating your ordnance. These synergise with Corporeal to increase your damage dealt while you have an overshield, while also increasing maximum overshield capacity and duration.

Here's where you should spend your skill points:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Name Point Investment Description Phase Phamiliar (Action Skill) NA Vex is joined by her minion, Trouble. When killed, Trouble will respawn after a cooldown. Activating Phase Phamiliar will respawn Trouble if currently dead.

Press the action skill button to teleport Trouble, dealing damage in an area. Trouble then transforms into a Badass, fully restoring health and gaining increased damage for a duration. Grave Sustenance 5/5 Kill Skill: Restore a percentage of missing action skill duration. Violent Outburst (Augment) NA Command Skill: Command Trouble to explode himself, dealing ordnance damage to all nearby enemies and restoring health to Vex. While Phase Phamiliar is active, sacrifice 33% of his maximum health capacity instead. Grave Command 3/3 Kill Skill: Restore a percentage of Trouble's Command Skill cooldown and respawn cooldown. Overprotective 3/5 Kill Skill: Vex and her minions gain overshield. Yowl and Bay 5/5 Vex's minions gain increased maximum health capacity. Vex gains increased gun damage for a duration after commanding Trouble. Mourning 5/5 Vex's Kill Skills gain increased effectiveness. Claw and Bang 5/5 Vex and her minions gain increased melee damage and ordnance damage. Icy Attunement 5/5 Attune Kill Skill: While Vex is attuned to cryo, killing an enemy restores ammo and ordnance cooldown. Effects persist for a duration after attunement is switched. Blast Rites 1/5 On ordnance activation, Vex gains overshield and increased fire rate for a duration. Blasted Fiends 5/5 Vex gains increased ordnance damage. A percentage of Vex's ordnance damage increases minion damage. Overspirited 5/5 Kill Skill: Killing an enemy with ordnance damage or an action skill will spawn an explosive remnant that deals cryo ordnance damage to nearby enemies. Explosive remnant gains increased damage based on overkill damage. Corporeal 2/3 Vex and her minions gain increased maximum overshield capacity and duration. While Vex has overshield, she and her minions gain increased damage dealt. Trouble Bubble (Capstone) NA Trouble now gains overshield whenever he deals damage. While Phase Phamiliar is active, Trouble gains an elemental aura, dealing ordnance damage over time to nearby enemies. Shiver 5/5 Vex gains increased cryo damage and cryo status effect damage.

If you'd rather not focus on ordnance damage, it's as simple as swapping from the Trouble Bubble branch to either of the other two. The Beast Mode augment and Unsealed capstone work well for its shock-focused branch, while Vorpal Fang and Double Trouble's branch is built around critical hits.

Nevertheless, I'd focus on getting points in Incarnate's various Kill Skill perks at the top of the tree, and Dead Ringer's minion perks going forward, whether that's through class mod bonuses or additional skill points from future level cap increases. It's rather annoying that the pet skills are split pretty evenly between Phase Phamiliar and Dead Ringer, as right now, you won't have enough points to fully beef up Trouble.