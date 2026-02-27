How to open Cold Storage in Resident Evil Requiem
Find a way to unseal the door without a handwheel.
You'll need to puzzle out how to open Cold Storage if you want to progress through the Care Center in Resident Evil Requiem. While it might seem optional at first since it's a little room off to the side of the West Wing, it actually contains a vital item you'll need to acquire the Star Quartz from the Security Manager's puzzle box in the Isolation Ward.
When you first try to open the door, its handwheel snaps off, leaving just a "hexagonal protrusion" with which to somehow unseal it. As you'd imagine, you need a specific item, so here's where to find it and how to get there so you can keep progressing through the Care Center.
To unseal the door to Cold Storage, you're going to need the wrench item. You can find this in the Custodian's Office, also in the West Wing, but you'll first have to get the ID Wristband (Level 1) from the corpse near the Lead Researcher's Office on the upper floor of the East Wing. To get access to that area, you'll have to open the unicorn door into the Parlor to get the keycard from the corpse there.
Once you have to ID Wristband, this will let you unlock the Security Point just past the entrance to the kitchen in the West Wing. Head down the corridor a little way, turn left, and you'll enter the Custodian's Office to find the wrench on the side next to the typewriter.
Now, simply bring it back to the Cold Storage door and use it to unscrew the mechanism. Inside, you'll find the Artificial Heart item, which you'll need for a completely different puzzle.
