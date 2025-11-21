10 of the best customization codes for Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet has a pretty intricate character creator to play around with, but with great customization options comes great responsibility to not make Shrek. Alas, this mighty responsibility has been ignored yet again, with more character codes for Shrek out there than my eyeballs can handle.

Shrek aside, apart from one nightmare fuel entry, this list of the best character customization codes in Where Winds Meet shows off the incredible talents of all the creators out there who can somehow manage to make near photo-realistic versions of real people, or recreate our favourite video game characters.

Best character codes for Where Winds Meet

After searching the in-game gallery and subjecting myself to far too many handsome squidwards, I managed to rustle up what I think are 10 of the best character customization codes for Where Winds Meet.

Ranni the Witch

Code: ARTaRnfKLSNJrr1YR05

Creator: LamLamLam

All you need to do is find yourself a big hat and I reckon you're as close to Ranni from Elden Ring as you're going to get by using this code. Unfortunately, lighter hair colors are harder to get unless you drop some cash, so everybody say hello to goth-phase Ranni for now.

Keanu Reeves

Code: ARTaRiBmXFg6ipeQfyA

Creator: WayOfTheSamuray

Can I get a signature Keanu "Woah" here, because it's almost unbelievable how good people are at making Keanu Reeves in Where Winds Meet. Look at him, he's just about ready to walk out of that screen and murder a legion of scumbags in the name of his puppy. Or do whatever it is he did in 47 Ronin (I'm gonna assume it was more murder).

Ciri

Code: ARTaRfGJo18y8hZMGa8

Creator: CiRila

She's another victim of the pay-to-dye system in Where Winds Meet, but this is a pretty solid attempt at Ciri from The Witcher 3, despite the hair limitations.

Nightcrawler

Code: ARTaRv57uScU8ROW48Z

Creator: jR-

Some characters just don't look right when they're recreated elsewhere, but this version of Nightcrawler from X-Men works pretty well, if you're in the market for a variation leaning on the pretty boy side. Marvel and Love and Deepspace fans, your time has come.

Tifa Lockheart

Code: ARTaRgGIhfV33f5QUAO

Creator: LuzLock

The picture above without the QR code is better at showing off this version of Tifa from Final Fantasy 7, which deserves a lot more attention than it's been getting. It turns out that everybody's favorite bartender/resistance fighter is way harder to recreate than you'd think, so thanks for your hard work LuzLock.

Kratos

Code: ARTaRiKK5cZ1bwgYr6M

Creator: OGKratosMuscle

Boy, that's a fine likeness of Kratos from the original God of War series. So young his soul patch hasn't evolved into a full beard yet. You could easily change that in the character creator though, if you like your Kratos more of the norse variety.

Na'vi

Code: ARTaR6swD4aLk15RCQx

Creator: 不祥之刃

Yep, that's a Na'vi from Avatar all right, right down to the markings on the face. This is amongst the best character recreations that I've seen, so if you fancy playing as an alien gatecrashing 10th Century China, this code has you sorted.

Sephiroth

Code: ARTaRfKOhzQtAd9YCa3

Creator: Unum

I would say sorry for the double Final Fantasy 7 entries, but come on, that's a damn good Sephiroth, how could I not include it. Just pair him with a ridiculously long sword, and the cosplay is complete.

Rihanna

Code: ARTaRp5MlnGMudOI82T

Creator: Taniesha

This is a really good likeness of the singer Rihanna. If that alone doesn't convince you to use this code, just remember: you can use an umbrella as a weapon in Where Winds Meet.

Spongebob

Code: ARTaRfk3jHAH48JB7ru

Creator: 海綿大寶寶

Who lives in a pineapple under the Wuxian sea? (This horrific depiction of) Spongebob Squarepants! At least, I hope it does, because I don't want to get jump-scared by it while searching for quests.

How to use character codes in Where Winds Meet

All you have to do is hit the 'V' key while customizing a character to use a character code in Where Winds Meet. A pop-up will then appear on the right-hand side of the screen where you can paste the character code you want to apply. You can then press the icon depicting two pages, at the bottom of the box, to apply your chosen look. Or, you can upload an image containing a QR code of the style you want, like the pictures we've shown above.

You can either use these custom character codes as a base for building a new character, or just hit that 'Complete' button to start your journey as is.