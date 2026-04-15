Can't find the Windrose Traveler's Camp second chest? We couldn't either… until we remembered a clue from another camp

As you explore the ocean world of co-op pirate survival game Windrose, one way you gain XP is by discovering locations on islands and completing tasks there. Often, these tasks are to find and open treasure chests, and you can only completely clear a location by opening each chest and taking all the loot you find.

On your map, these locations show up as icons indicating a fort, a camp, a dungeon, and so on, and you'll know exactly how many chests you'll need to find to clear them because it's shown on the map icon. If you need to find two chests, for example, the icon on the map will indicate (0/2) found. Find one, and it'll tick up to 1/2 (one of two found), and so on.

Early on in Windrose, three of us at PC Gamer all wound up in the same situation. Some of the Traveler's Camps we found indicated that they contained two chests. The first was simple to find because it was simply sitting next to a tent and a campfire out in the open, but there was no visible second chest anywhere nearby.

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Even using a shovel to dig up the area around the Traveler's Camp proved fruitless, and that Traveler's Camp 1/2 icon on the map was vexing. Where was that second chest?

Find the Traveler's Camp second chest using an old clue

(Image credit: Kraken Express)

Eventually, I dimly remembered a camp from earlier in my game where I found a chest with a note in it, saying I should look around for a tree with a red scarf tied around it and dig there to find another treasure chest. But that was a different Traveler's Camp. This new one had no such note.

Turns out, many of these camps operate the same way, but they don't always include that same note. After I found the red scarf, we started looking around at all of the Traveler's Camps that showed 1/2 chests found, and sure enough, somewhere in the vicinity we found a tree with a red scarf tied around it every time. Digging at the base revealed the second chest so we could clear that camp.

I guess every pirate who visited a Traveler's Camp in Windrose had the same idea: bury the booty under a tree and mark it with a red scarf. But only one of them was considerate enough to leave a note about it.