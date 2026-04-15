Can't find the Windrose Traveler's Camp second chest? We couldn't either… until we remembered a clue from another camp

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Haunted by an icon reading Traveler's Camp: 1/2? So were we.

A pirate in front of a tree with a red scarf tied around it
(Image credit: Kraken Express)

As you explore the ocean world of co-op pirate survival game Windrose, one way you gain XP is by discovering locations on islands and completing tasks there. Often, these tasks are to find and open treasure chests, and you can only completely clear a location by opening each chest and taking all the loot you find.

On your map, these locations show up as icons indicating a fort, a camp, a dungeon, and so on, and you'll know exactly how many chests you'll need to find to clear them because it's shown on the map icon. If you need to find two chests, for example, the icon on the map will indicate (0/2) found. Find one, and it'll tick up to 1/2 (one of two found), and so on.

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Find the Traveler's Camp second chest using an old clue

A pirate in front of a tree with a red scarf tied around it

(Image credit: Kraken Express)

Eventually, I dimly remembered a camp from earlier in my game where I found a chest with a note in it, saying I should look around for a tree with a red scarf tied around it and dig there to find another treasure chest. But that was a different Traveler's Camp. This new one had no such note.

Turns out, many of these camps operate the same way, but they don't always include that same note. After I found the red scarf, we started looking around at all of the Traveler's Camps that showed 1/2 chests found, and sure enough, somewhere in the vicinity we found a tree with a red scarf tied around it every time. Digging at the base revealed the second chest so we could clear that camp.

I guess every pirate who visited a Traveler's Camp in Windrose had the same idea: bury the booty under a tree and mark it with a red scarf. But only one of them was considerate enough to leave a note about it.

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Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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