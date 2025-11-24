How to solve the wall puzzle in Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet likes its puzzles just as much as its minigames and AI chatbots, with plenty dotted about Qinghe, Kaifeng, and beyond. One early headscratcher is found in the Northern Vow Ruins during the Echoes of Old Battles quest, asking you to solve the puzzle on the wall before you can wrap things up at this dusty fort.

Thankfully, it's not as complicated as it first seems, as you already have all you need to solve it with the third clue found during this quest. If you want to save some time studying the Chinese letters on the wall, you can find a quick solution to the Where Winds Meet wall puzzle below.

Where Winds Meet wall puzzle solution

To solve the wall puzzle, push these symobls in order: 漂, 百, and 移. This creates the phrase shown in your clue ("山 河 寸 土, 誓 死 不 易") minus the comma, which is just there to indicate that one word should be displayed on the left wall, and the other on the right.

Image credit: NetEase 漂 On the left wall, you only push in the 漂 letter to create the glowing word 山 河 寸 土. Image credit: NetEase 百 On the right wall first push in the 百 symbol. Image credit: NetEase 移 Next on the right wall also press 移 to create the glowing word 誓 死 不 易.

Don't worry if you accidentally push in the wrong letters—you can pull those letter blocks back out if you need to. If you ever need a refresher on what you're supposed to be doing, hit the L key to display the clue phrase again.

Just keep in mind that this is the wall puzzle solution for the Echoes of Old Battles legacy quest in Qinghe, under the Northern Vow Ruins. There may be other wall puzzles you may encounter on your journeys that require different solutions.

Once you're done playing Tomb Raider here, you can then go through the now unlocked door, loot the chest directly in front of you, and get started with the waterwheel puzzle. Well, I'm calling it a puzzle to make myself feel better that I took longer to work out what to do here than with the wall puzzle. But really, all you have to do is go behind the waterfall and interact with a stone pedestal to open the next unlocked door.

Before you go through that door, make sure you loot the two chests in the room with the waterwheel, and the chest in the small room behind the wheel. You can never have too many Echo Jades, after all.

With all that out of the way, you've basically finished the Echoes of Old Battles quest, as all you have to do in the next room is open the gold chest at the back of the room, and examine the text on the back wall.

If you'd like to continue with this questline, make sure you speak with Lie Buxi, located by the river northwest of the Northern Vow Ruins. You should also revisit the Northern Vow Ruins again after waiting a while to speak with the two men outside of the entrance to the secret underground area. Good luck with the AI chatbots during these bits; you're going to need it.