All Heartopia codes for January 2026: Moonlight Crystals and Materials
All active Heartopia codes for Moonlight Crystals, Crafting Materials, and Repair Kits.
Heartopia codes can be redeemed for Moonlight Crystals, which saves you from having to complete favours and climb through the ranks to earn money fast, and crafting materials like quality timber and branches to guarantee you have more time to explore rather than forage. Depending on which codes you use, you can also unlock Repair Kits without having to make them yourself, so it's worth redeeming them when you can to save yourself extra work further down the line.
All active Heartopia codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Heartopia:
- mylittlepony - 100x Moonlight Crystals
- heartopia0108 - 100x Moonlight Crystals
- specialgift0103 - 100x Moonlight Crystals
- z4p6n8r2 - 20x Branches, 10x Quality Timber, 2x Chef's Special Salad
- h9q3a7m5 - 2x Roaming Oak Timber, 10x Milk, 10x Timber
- x2l8k6p - 5x Fertiliser, 10x Apples
Expired Heartopia codes
- letsdressup
- letsbuild
- a7k9m2q8l
How to redeem Heartopia codes
You can redeem codes in Heartopia as soon as you've made your character and loaded into the world. Here's what you need to do once you're in:
- Open your watch by pressing tab or clicking the icon in the top-right corner
- Click the settings icon
- Go to the general tab and press the "redeem code" button
- Copy and paste or type your code in and hit redeem
- Accept the gift from your mailbox outside your house
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.