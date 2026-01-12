All Heartopia codes for January 2026: Moonlight Crystals and Materials

Heartopia codes can be redeemed for Moonlight Crystals, which saves you from having to complete favours and climb through the ranks to earn money fast, and crafting materials like quality timber and branches to guarantee you have more time to explore rather than forage. Depending on which codes you use, you can also unlock Repair Kits without having to make them yourself, so it's worth redeeming them when you can to save yourself extra work further down the line.

All active Heartopia codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Heartopia:

mylittlepony - 100x Moonlight Crystals

heartopia0108 - 100x Moonlight Crystals

specialgift0103 - 100x Moonlight Crystals

z4p6n8r2 - 20x Branches, 10x Quality Timber, 2x Chef's Special Salad

h9q3a7m5 - 2x Roaming Oak Timber, 10x Milk, 10x Timber

x2l8k6p - 5x Fertiliser, 10x Apples

Expired Heartopia codes

letsdressup

letsbuild

a7k9m2q8l

How to redeem Heartopia codes

(Image credit: XD Inc)

You can redeem codes in Heartopia as soon as you've made your character and loaded into the world. Here's what you need to do once you're in:

Open your watch by pressing tab or clicking the icon in the top-right corner Click the settings icon Go to the general tab and press the "redeem code" button Copy and paste or type your code in and hit redeem Accept the gift from your mailbox outside your house