FAQs

What is Target RedCard? Target has both a credit and debit card that you can apply for that will save you money on orders made at Target. If you use a RedCard in-store or online at Target, you get 5% off your order and other benefits, like access to RedCard Exclusives and a longer returns policy.

Does Target have free shipping? Target offers free 2-day shipping on most orders over $35, and if you have a RedCard, delivery is free on all orders. If an item is eligible for free 2-day shipping, it’ll say on the product page.

Does Target do same-day shipping? Target offers a same-day shipping service on hundreds of products, you can either pay $9.99 for same-day shipping or become a Shipt member for $99.99 a year to get free same-day shipping on eligible items.

Can I pick up my Target order in-store? If you’d rather pick up your Target goodies than get them delivered, that’s possible with most products. In-store collections are free on all orders, so it’s a great idea if your shop comes to under $35, because Target charges for shipping under $35.

What is Target’s return policy? Target offers a generous 90-day return policy, which can be extended by an extra 30 days if you have a RedCard. You can return either online or in-store, and Target will cover the cost of the returns label.

Does Target price match? Target offers a Price Match Guarantee, so if you find a product sold on Target cheaper elsewhere, Target will match the price. Price Match Guarantee is eligible until 14 days after the purchase and to get your price match, you need to provide proof of the lower-cost item.

When does Target’s Black Friday sale start? Target has taken part with Black Friday in the past, with some amazing deals on games, electronics and more in the Black Friday sale in 2021. Target was releasing early Black Friday deals all through November, and we predict something similar will happen this year, so you can get in early with some big savings. Target already has a dedicated Black Friday page, which recommends signing up for the newsletter so you can keep up to date with Black Friday offerings.

Hints and tips

Target promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Top Deals: You’re never short of jaw-dropping deals when you shop at Target. To get your bargain hunting off to a great start, head to the ‘Top Deals’ page. Here you’ll find discounts for electronics, home, toys, clothing and more, making it easy to fill up your virtual shopping basket for less.

You’re never short of jaw-dropping deals when you shop at Target. To get your bargain hunting off to a great start, head to the ‘Top Deals’ page. Here you’ll find discounts for electronics, home, toys, clothing and more, making it easy to fill up your virtual shopping basket for less. Clearance: Target has a dedicated clearance page, with loads of huge price cuts on discontinued items. This is where you’ll find the biggest discounts at Target, and to make your clearance shopping experience easier, you can filter your search by department, price and brand.

Target has a dedicated clearance page, with loads of huge price cuts on discontinued items. This is where you’ll find the biggest discounts at Target, and to make your clearance shopping experience easier, you can filter your search by department, price and brand. Target Circle: If you’re a regular shopper at Target (and why wouldn’t you be - you can buy everything there!) it’s worth becoming a member of Target Circle, Target’s free loyalty program. You get loads of awesome benefits when becoming a member, like getting points when you buy stuff that you can use later towards purchases, access to hundreds of deals and 5% off a purchase on your birthday!

If you’re a regular shopper at Target (and why wouldn’t you be - you can buy everything there!) it’s worth becoming a member of Target Circle, Target’s free loyalty program. You get loads of awesome benefits when becoming a member, like getting points when you buy stuff that you can use later towards purchases, access to hundreds of deals and 5% off a purchase on your birthday! Newsletter Sign-ups: Keep up to date with the latest Target offers, news and trends when you sign up for the newsletter. Those deals will get sent straight to your inbox, so don’t miss out.

How to use Target coupons

Scroll through our Target coupon codes - we keep this page updated with the latest deals for you to enjoy.

Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to redeem, press the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear, where you can copy the code. A new tab on the Target website will also open for your convenience.

Time for your shopping spree, once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. Under the ‘Order Summary’ section, there’s a ‘Promo Code’ section.

Click the ‘Add’ button to open the promo code box and paste your code in there.