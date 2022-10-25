FAQs

Does Western Digital have free shipping? Western Digital offers free standard shipping on orders over $25 if you’re not a Western Digital Member. If you are signed up for the membership program (which is free to join so definitely worth doing) you get free shipping on all eligible orders.

Can I return my Western Digital order? You can return your Western Digital purchase within 30 days after it’s been shipped to you. If you have ordered software you won’t be able to return it if you’ve received a link for downloading it or got the licence key through email. To start a return you need to go to the ‘Order History’ section of your account, or if you did a guest checkout, you need to call the customer service team.

How do I contact Western Digital customer service? The quickest and easiest way to contact the customer care team is by starting a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can call the customer service team at +1 (888) 527-1441 or contact the Online Store Support team at 855-493-7867. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday 07:00-19:00.

Can I recycle my old drive at Western Digital? Western Digital has an Easy Recycle program where you can send your old NAS systems and internal or external HDDs and SSDs to Western Digital and you’ll get rewarded with 15% off your next purchase over $50. What’s even better is that what you send to them doesn’t even have to be a Western Digital product! This initiative has been put in place because Western Digital is committed to becoming more sustainable.

Does Western Digital have Black Friday deals? You’ll often find discounts on the Western Digital website through the Weekly Deals and Clearance page, so we’re hoping that there’ll be a big sale this Black Friday as well. If not, we expect to see Black Friday deals on Western Digital products at third-party retailers like Amazon, Newegg and Best Buy as they’ve often had those products discounted in the past. What we’d suggest is that you shop around to find some great deals for Western Digital products this Friday 25 November.

Hints and tips

Western Digital coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: Save 10% on your first order simply by signing up for the Western Digital newsletter. When you sign up, you’ll also be the first to know about any sales, offers and product releases.

Save 10% on your first order simply by signing up for the Western Digital newsletter. When you sign up, you’ll also be the first to know about any sales, offers and product releases. Become a Western Digital Member: If you shop at Western Digital regularly, it’s worth signing up for the free membership program. When you become a member, you get access to members-only deals, early access to products and free shipping on all eligible orders.

If you shop at Western Digital regularly, it’s worth signing up for the free membership program. When you become a member, you get access to members-only deals, early access to products and free shipping on all eligible orders. Shop Weekly Sales: As the name suggests, Western Digital Weekly Sales are limited-time deals that change weekly on a range of products.

As the name suggests, Western Digital Weekly Sales are limited-time deals that change weekly on a range of products. Head to the Clearance: The best place for any bargain hunters to go is the Western Digital Clearance. This is where you’ll find many discontinued items at super-low prices.

The best place for any bargain hunters to go is the Western Digital Clearance. This is where you’ll find many discontinued items at super-low prices. Education and Senior Discounts: Students, teachers and seniors can save up to 15% on Western Digital items. For students and teachers, you just need to verify your student or teacher status with Youth Discount. For seniors (55+), you must verify with Senior Discount.

How to use Western Digital promo codes

Scroll through our Western Digital coupons - we update this page regularly with the latest deals for you to redeem.

Once you’ve found the code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear, showing you the code. A tab will also open on the Western Digital website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box.

Now it’s time to shop! Once you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, you can paste your code in the ‘Coupon code’ box which is underneath the ‘Estimated total’ section. Click ‘Apply’ and watch the savings come flying in.