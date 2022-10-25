Amazon promo code for October 2022
FAQs
What is Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime is Amazon’s subscription service which gives you access to loads of great benefits. Firstly, there’s free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping. You can also enjoy services like Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos and Prime Reading. Prime members also get access to exclusive members-only discounts and sales.
How much is Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or you can save a bit of money by paying for a full year, with the Prime Annual plan which costs $139 in a one-off payment. There’s also a Prime Student plan which costs $7.49 a month and a Qualified Gov. Assistance plan which costs $6.99 a month. Amazon Prime offers a free 30-day trial, so you can try the service before you commit to paying.
What’s included in Prime Gaming?
Prime Gaming comes with an Amazon Prime membership and you get access to loads of free games and a free Twitch channel subscription each month.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Every year, Amazon hosts an Amazon Prime Day sale, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. It’s Amazon’s biggest sale of the year and it lasts for 48 hours. Amazon Prime Day was in July this year but the date changes yearly. Read our favorite Prime Day deals from 2021 in our best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals guide.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping cost varies depending on the product, and you can find out how much shipping costs are at the checkout. However, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you get free shipping on all orders.
How do I cancel my Amazon order?
With Amazon, you can cancel an order if it hasn’t been shipped yet. To cancel your order, head to your account page and click on ‘Your Orders’ and select the order you want to cancel, from here you can select ‘Cancel items’. You’ll get a confirmation message on the screen confirming your cancellation.
How do I return Amazon items?
You can return your order for free up to 30 days after receiving it. To request a return, go the ‘Your Orders’ on your account, click on the order you’d like to return and then select ‘Return or Replace Items’. You’ll then be able to select the reason for the return. Once confirmed, you can choose the way you’d like to return your order. Amazon provides free return shipping labels so you won’t need to worry about any additional shipping charges.
How do I redeem an Amazon gift card?
If you’ve been lucky enough to receive an Amazon gift card, it’s really easy to redeem it. Head to your Amazon account and click on ‘Redeem a Gift Card’ and enter your claim code, once this is done, click ‘Apply to Your Balance’ - and voila! The gift card is ready to use.
Does Amazon do Black Friday deals?
You bet there’ll be Amazon Black Friday deals this year, as there is every year. It’s worth noting that last year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale started way before Black Friday, with 'Early Black Friday deals', which saw big price cuts for a range of electronics and other goods, so it’s worth heading over before the big day (which is Friday 25 November this year) and checking out what’s available.
Hints and tips
Amazon promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Today’s Deals: For all of you bargain-hunters out there, head to Amazon’s ‘Today’s Deals’ section. This is where Amazon showcases the best daily deals you can snap up. Some deals are for Amazon Prime Members only, but there are still plenty for non-Prime members to enjoy as well. Today’s Deals cover a broad range of departments, including video games, fashion, music, movies & TV, homeware, electronics and much more.
- Amazon Basics: To find the top-rated products at super low prices, head to the ‘Amazon Basics’ section. This really puts simplicity into your shopping experience, and you can purchase with peace of mind because these products are highly rated by customers who use them! Departments you can shop at Amazon Basics include DIY, smart home, computer accessories, office supplies, bedding, pet supplies, batteries, cables, cookware and fitness.
- Subscribe & Save: If there are products you buy regularly, like specific healthcare products, you can save a bunch of money with Amazon’s Subscribe and Save. The more subscriptions you have, the more you save - you can get up to 10% off with 1-4 subscriptions and 15% off with 5+ subscriptions. Bear in mind that these subscriptions must all be in one delivery. You have control with Subscribe & Save - you can choose the quantity of the subscription and you’re free to cancel any time you want.
- Shop the Outlet: The Amazon Outlet is full of super low prices on clearance goods and overstocks, including books, PCs, cameras, furniture, outdoor items, toys, games and much much more.
How to use Amazon coupon code
Check out our Amazon promo codes - we update this list regularly with the latest offers.
Once you’ve found the Amazon coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button, this will make a pop-out box appear with the code, and open a tab on the Amazon website.
Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. Now it’s time to shop!
Once you have all your goodies, head to the checkout. In the "Payment Method" section of the checkout, paste your Amazon promo code in the "Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher" box.