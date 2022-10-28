About HTC

HTC, which stands for ‘High Tech Computer’ was founded in 1997 by Cher Wang and H. T. Cho, originally manufacturing notebook computers. Over the early years, HTC produced smartphones and was a large manufacturer of them until competition from Samsung and Apple made it difficult to compete. This got HTC to branch out, and in 2015, teamed up with Valve to create HTC VIVE, the virtual reality platform. Today HTC VIVE has a number of VR headsets, including the VIVE Focus series, VIVE Pro series and VIVE Cosmos series. VIVE VR headsets are on the premium end of VR headsets, but with one of our HTC coupon codes, you can take a chunk out of the cost.