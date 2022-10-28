HTC coupon code for October 2022
Save on VR headsets, smartphones, accessories and more with these 9 HTC coupon codes
FAQs
Are HTC VIVE headsets good?
We’ve reviewed the HTC Vive Pro 2 here at PC Gamer and we have to say, we highly recommend it. It’s a premium VR headset so it’s not cheap, but it provides jaw-dropping visuals and super-precise tracking - it’s worth considering if you have the money to invest. The HTC Vive Pro made it onto our best VR headset guide alongside the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, which we also love. Read our full reviews for more details.
What does HTC VIVE sell other than headsets?
HTC VIVE sells VR headset accessories to go alongside your headset, including wireless adaptors, facial trackers, hygiene masks and controllers, you can find all that’s available in the ‘VIVE Accessories’ section of the website.
How do I contact HTC customer service?
If you’re looking to contact the team in regard to VIVE products, make sure you’re on the VIVE website and not the HTC one. You can either contact them through the live chat function, which is open Monday to Friday from 09:00-22:00 ET and Saturday to Sunday from 11:00-22:00 ET. You can also submit a request form on the website if you’re contacting out of hours.
Do HTC VIVE headsets come with a warranty?
For peace of mind, HTC VIVE headsets do come with a warranty, and the length of the warranty depends on the product. Some headset accessories also come with a warranty. To find out the specifics, head to the ‘Warranty’ page on the VIVE website.
What is the HTC VIVE return policy?
HTC offers a 14-day return policy on physical VIVE products from when you’ve received your order. Bear in mind that shipping costs are not included in the refund, and the items must be in brand-new condition when returned. To start a return, you need to contact the customer service team. Digital products are non-refundable unless it’s a pre-order and you haven’t received it.
Hints and tips
HTC coupon codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: If you want to stay in the know, and find out about the latest news, offers and product releases, it’s worth signing up for the HTC, VIVE and VIVEPORT newsletters.
- Check out Third-Party Retailers: It’s worth shopping around and doing price comparisons before making a purchase, as third-party retailers like Walmart and Amazon stock VIVE headsets.
- Shop During Seasonal Sales: You’ll sometimes find HTC VIVE headsets and accessories with discounts during Black Friday at third-party retailers so it’s worth checking them out around the big day. For example, the Vive Cosmos headset had $100 off at Amazon during Black Friday 2020.
- Free Games: HTC’s VIVEPORT has some free PC VR games for you to enjoy. Just go to the ‘Games & Apps’ section of the VIVEPORT website to see what freebies you can bag!
How to use HTC promo codes
Check out our latest HTC coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers for you to redeem.
When you’ve found the offer you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the coupon code. A tab will also open on the HTC website. To copy the code, click the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box. Then head to the website.
Now it’s time to shop! Once you have all your goodies, head to the checkout. Scroll down the checkout page until you see the ‘Billing Address’ section, this is where you’ll find the coupon box. Paste the code in the ‘Enter discount code’ box and click ‘Apply Discount’.
About HTC
HTC, which stands for ‘High Tech Computer’ was founded in 1997 by Cher Wang and H. T. Cho, originally manufacturing notebook computers. Over the early years, HTC produced smartphones and was a large manufacturer of them until competition from Samsung and Apple made it difficult to compete. This got HTC to branch out, and in 2015, teamed up with Valve to create HTC VIVE, the virtual reality platform. Today HTC VIVE has a number of VR headsets, including the VIVE Focus series, VIVE Pro series and VIVE Cosmos series. VIVE VR headsets are on the premium end of VR headsets, but with one of our HTC coupon codes, you can take a chunk out of the cost.