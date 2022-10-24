Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft’s monthly subscription plan that gives you access to loads of benefits. The benefits include receiving monthly rewards, getting access to hundreds of games (including new releases!) and you can play your games from the Cloud - this means you can play on any device you want to, including laptops, your mobile or the television.

There are 2 plans for Ubisoft+, the PC Access plan and the Multi-Access plan. The PC Access plan costs $14.99 a month but you can only play the games on a PC. The Multi-Access plan costs $17.99 a month and you can play your games on any device you choose.