Ubisoft promo code for October 2022
Save on Ubisofts' popular games with these 10 promo codes
FAQs
What is Ubisoft Plus?
Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft’s monthly subscription plan that gives you access to loads of benefits. The benefits include receiving monthly rewards, getting access to hundreds of games (including new releases!) and you can play your games from the Cloud - this means you can play on any device you want to, including laptops, your mobile or the television.
There are 2 plans for Ubisoft+, the PC Access plan and the Multi-Access plan. The PC Access plan costs $14.99 a month but you can only play the games on a PC. The Multi-Access plan costs $17.99 a month and you can play your games on any device you choose.
How do I cancel Ubisoft Plus?
What’s great about Ubisoft+ is you can cancel your subscription at any time and come back to it whenever you want! It’s really easy to cancel, just head to the ‘My Subscription’ page and select ‘Cancel Membership’. Once you cancel, you’ll have access until the end of the subscription period.
How do I reactivate my Ubisoft Plus subscription?
If you’ve missed Ubisoft Plus, it’s really easy to reactivate your subscription, just head to the ‘My Subscription’ page and click Re-Activate Ubisoft+.
How do I contact Ubisoft?
To contact Ubisoft you need to have an Ubisoft account. If you haven’t already got one, it’s really easy to set one up, you just need to have an email address and create a password. Once you have an account, sign into it and you can contact the support team or open a support case.
What is the Ubisoft returns policy?
There are two different return policies at Ubisoft. For digital PC game orders, you can request a refund within 14 days of purchase but you will need to have played the game for less than 2 hours to qualify for a refund. Returning a physical item to Ubisoft can be done within 30 days of delivery, but it needs to be unused and in its original packaging (for games this includes the plastic wrap still being on the game).
Does Ubisoft have Black Friday sales?
In the past, Ubisoft has had really great Black Friday deals, including a 20% off promo code last year which you could use on everything except pre-releases and in-game currencies! We’re really hoping to see a discount code this year, make sure you’ve got a Ubisoft Store account because that will give you access to exclusive Ubisoft sales.
Hints and tips
Ubisoft coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Make an Ubisoft Store Account: When you make an Ubisoft Store account and purchase Ubisoft games through the Ubisoft Store, you get access to exclusive perks, including exclusive Ubisoft Store-only sales. You also earn Unit Points when you shop that you can collect to get a store discount. Every $1 spent = 1 Unit Point and when you get 100 Unit Points you get 20% off games (excluding pre-orders, new releases and virtual currency).
- Shop the Deals Page: As the name suggests, the Ubisoft ‘Deals’ page showcases all the latest deals on the Ubisoft Store. If there’s a sale live, you’ll also be able to access it from the Deals page.
- Student Discount: Games are a great way to unwind after a hard day of studying, with this in mind, Ubisoft offers a 15% student discount on Ubisoft Store purchases. The student discount is in partnership with Student Beans, so to bag your deal you need to verify your student status on the Student Beans website.
How to use Ubisoft discount codes
Browse through our Ubisoft promo codes - we keep this page updated with the latest coupons for you to enjoy.
Once you’ve found the code you want to redeem, press the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear, showing the code. It will also open a tab on the Ubisoft website.
Copy the code in the pop-out box by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. Time to buy some games on Ubisoft! Once you have everything, hover over the shopping cart image on the right-hand side of the top bar and click ‘View Cart’.
On the right-hand side of the Cart page, there’s a text box that says ‘ADD PROMO CODE’, click this to open a blank box. This box is where you can paste the code into.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.
Rate Ubisoft Coupons
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a video game company that was founded in 1986 by the five Guillemot brothers Claude, Christian, Yves, Gérard and Michel, with the headquarters based in Saint-Mandé, France. The brothers began Ubisoft because they were passionate about distributing video games that everyone could enjoy. An early success for Ubisoft was the launch of Rayman which was released in 1995 on a number of gaming devices. Over the years, Ubisoft produced many games, growing in popularity, and is now a hugely successful global organization with over 21,000 employees and 45 studios and offices located around the world. Some of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises include Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs.
Written by
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo