Vertagear coupon for October 2022
Save on gaming chairs and more with these 11 Vertagear promo codes
FAQs
Does Vertagear have free shipping?
Vertagear doesn’t offer free shipping and the cost varies depending on the product. You can find out about additional shipping charges when you get to the checkout.
What is the Vertagear returns policy?
You can return your Vertagear order within 30 days of receiving the order. Bear in mind that shipping costs are not refundable and if you’ve opened your product there’s a 15% restocking fee. Your product must be in its original packaging and in an unused condition.
Does Vertagear have warranties?
Vertagear does offer warranties on products, which vary depending on the item. To get a warranty, you must register your product on the Vertagear website and you can check out how long your warranty lasts on the warranty duration page.
Do I need to assemble my Vertagear chair?
You will need to assemble your chair, but you will get everything you need to assemble it when your order arrives and there are some easy instructions to follow. There’s also an installation video you can watch for reference.
How do I contact Vertagear customer service?
To contact Vertagear you can call the live support team at 1-800-881-0628, send an email to support@vertagear.com or fill out a contact form on the website. Vertagear will try to respond to all email queries within 1-2 business days.
Does Vertagear have Black Friday sales?
You’ll often find some good sales on the Vertagear website, which, in the past, has included some big price cuts on Black Friday. Because of this, we expect to see some bargains this Friday 25 November so keep your eyes peeled! It’s also worth checking out third-party retailers that sell Vertagear products as they might also be offering some discounts.
Hints and tips
Vertagear coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: An easy way to save on your first order is to sign up for the Vetagear newsletter. When you sign up, you get $30 off your first purchase, plus with newsletter sign-ups, you get access to the latest news and offers so you’ll never miss out on a great deal again.
- Head to the Promotion Page: The first place any bargain hunter should head to is the ‘Promotion’ page as this is where you’ll find out what sales are currently running on the Vertagear website.
- Shop Around: Some of Vertagear’s products can be found at third-party retailers like Amazon, so it’s worth doing a bit of research to find the best price before you make your purchase.
- Student Discount: Vertagear offers its own 20% student discount program. The discount can only be redeemed once, and to qualify you must have a valid college/university ID. Once you’ve been verified by uploading your student ID photo you’ll get an email with your Vertagear student promo code.
How to use Vertagear coupon codes?
Take a look at our Vertagear promo codes - we update this page with the latest offers for you to redeem.
Once you’ve found your chosen coupon, click the ‘Get Code’ button, this will make a pop-out box appear, revealing the code that you can copy. It will also open a tab on the Vertagear website.
Now it’s time to do your shopping. Once you’ve got all your goodies, head to the checkout page. On the right-hand side of the checkout page, there’s a box that says ‘Gift card or discount code’, this is where you paste your code in.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.